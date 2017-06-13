East India Cotton association Prices - June 13, 2017

BANGALORE, June 13(Reuters) - The following are the daily Cotton prices supplied by Indian based East India Cotton Association. The prices are in Indian Rupees per Candy (355.62 Kgs). PRODUCTS CURRENT RAW COTTON(STAPLE)---------------------- ICS-101(B22mm) 35900 ICS-201(B22mm) 36800 ICS-102(B22mm) 29100 ICS-103(23mm) 33500 ICS-104(24mm) 37400 ICS-202(26mm) 43400 ICS-105(26mm) 33800 ICS-105CS(26mm) 36000 ICS-105(27mm) 44000 ICS-105CS(27mm) 36400 ICS-105MMA(27) 38300 ICS-105PHR(28) 44200 ICS-105(28mm) 40700 ICS-105GUJ(28mm) 41400 ICS-105(29mm) 42100 ICS-105(GUJ29mm) 42600 ICS-105(30mm) 43200 ICS-105(31mm) 44300 ICS-106(32mm) 45900 ICS-107(34mm) 56000