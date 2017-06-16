FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
2 months ago
East India Cotton association Prices - June 16, 2017
#Domestic News
June 16, 2017 / 1:17 PM / 2 months ago

East India Cotton association Prices - June 16, 2017

1 Min Read

BANGALORE, June 16(Reuters) - The following are the daily Cotton 
prices supplied by Indian based East India Cotton Association. 
The prices are in Indian Rupees per Candy (355.62 Kgs). 
 
 PRODUCTS                       CURRENT 
 RAW COTTON(STAPLE)---------------------- 
  
 ICS-101(B22mm)     35700
 ICS-201(B22mm)     36600
 ICS-102(B22mm)     29300
 ICS-103(23mm)      33500
 ICS-104(24mm)      37400
 ICS-202(26mm)      42800
 ICS-105(26mm)      33800
 ICS-105CS(26mm)    36000
 ICS-105(27mm)      43400
 ICS-105CS(27mm)    36400
 ICS-105MMA(27)     38300
 ICS-105PHR(28)     43600
 ICS-105(28mm)      40700
 ICS-105GUJ(28mm)   41400
 ICS-105(29mm)      42100
 ICS-105(GUJ29mm)   42600
 ICS-105(30mm)      43200
 ICS-105(31mm)      44400
 ICS-106(32mm)      45900
 ICS-107(34mm)      56000

