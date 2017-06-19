East India Cotton association Prices - June 19, 2017

BANGALORE, June 19(Reuters) - The following are the daily Cotton prices supplied by Indian based East India Cotton Association. The prices are in Indian Rupees per Candy (355.62 Kgs). PRODUCTS CURRENT RAW COTTON(STAPLE)---------------------- ICS-101 35800 ICS-201 36700 ICS-102 29400 ICS-103 33500 ICS-104 37400 ICS-202 43000 ICS-105 33900 ICS-105 36100 ICS-105 43600 ICS-105 36500 ICS-105 38400 ICS-105 43800 ICS-105 40800 ICS-105 41500 ICS-105 42100 ICS-105 42700 ICS-105 43200 ICS-105 44400 ICS-106 45800 ICS-107 55500