2 months ago
East India Cotton association Prices - June 19, 2017
#Domestic News
June 19, 2017 / 2:42 PM / 2 months ago

East India Cotton association Prices - June 19, 2017

1 Min Read

BANGALORE, June 19(Reuters) - The following are the daily Cotton 
prices supplied by Indian based East India Cotton Association. 
The prices are in Indian Rupees per Candy (355.62 Kgs). 
 
 PRODUCTS                       CURRENT 
 RAW COTTON(STAPLE)---------------------- 
  
 ICS-101     35800
 ICS-201     36700
 ICS-102     29400
 ICS-103     33500
 ICS-104     37400
 ICS-202     43000
 ICS-105     33900
 ICS-105     36100
 ICS-105     43600
 ICS-105     36500
 ICS-105     38400
 ICS-105     43800
 ICS-105     40800
 ICS-105     41500
 ICS-105     42100
 ICS-105     42700
 ICS-105     43200
 ICS-105     44400
 ICS-106     45800
 ICS-107     55500

