FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
East India Cotton association Prices - June 20, 2017
#Business
#Bollywood
#SpecialReports
#Monsoon
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
SpiceJet first-quarter profit up about 18 percent
COMPANY RESULTS
SpiceJet first-quarter profit up about 18 percent
North Korea details plan to fire missiles over Japan, near Guam
North Korea
North Korea details plan to fire missiles over Japan, near Guam
Microsoft Surface devices fail on reliability: Consumer Reports
Technology
Microsoft Surface devices fail on reliability: Consumer Reports
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Domestic News
June 20, 2017 / 12:35 PM / 2 months ago

East India Cotton association Prices - June 20, 2017

1 Min Read

BANGALORE, June 20(Reuters) - The following are the daily Cotton 
prices supplied by Indian based East India Cotton Association. 
The prices are in Indian Rupees per Candy (355.62 Kgs). 
 
 PRODUCTS                       CURRENT 
 RAW COTTON(STAPLE)---------------------- 
  
 ICS-101   35800
 ICS-201   36700
 ICS-102   29200
 ICS-103   33400
 ICS-104   37300
 ICS-202   43000
 ICS-105   34000
 ICS-105   36100
 ICS-105   43600
 ICS-105   36700
 ICS-105   38400
 ICS-105   43800
 ICS-105   40800
 ICS-105   41500
 ICS-105   42100
 ICS-105   42700
 ICS-105   43200
 ICS-105   44400
 ICS-106   45800
 ICS-107   55500

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.