2 months ago
East India Cotton association Prices - June 23, 2017
June 23, 2017 / 12:29 PM / 2 months ago

East India Cotton association Prices - June 23, 2017

1 Min Read

BANGALORE, June 23(Reuters) - The following are the daily Cotton 
prices supplied by Indian based East India Cotton Association. 
The prices are in Indian Rupees per Candy (355.62 Kgs). 
 
 PRODUCTS                       CURRENT 
 RAW COTTON(STAPLE)---------------------- 
 ICS-101   35600
 ICS-201   36500
 ICS-102   28800
 ICS-103   33400
 ICS-104   37300
 ICS-202   42600
 ICS-105   34000
 ICS-105   36100
 ICS-105   43200
 ICS-105   36700
 ICS-105   38400
 ICS-105   43400
 ICS-105   40900
 ICS-105   41300
 ICS-105   42400
 ICS-105   42700
 ICS-105   43200
 ICS-105   44400
 ICS-106   45800
 ICS-107   55500

