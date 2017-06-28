FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a month ago
East India Cotton association Prices - June 28, 2017
#Domestic News
June 28, 2017 / 12:55 PM / a month ago

East India Cotton association Prices - June 28, 2017

1 Min Read

BANGALORE, June 28(Reuters) - The following are the daily Cotton 
prices supplied by Indian based East India Cotton Association. 
The prices are in Indian Rupees per Candy (355.62 Kgs). 
 
 PRODUCTS                       CURRENT 
 RAW COTTON(STAPLE)---------------------- 
 ICS-101   35600
 ICS-201   36500
 ICS-102   29000
 ICS-103   33600
 ICS-104   37500
 ICS-202   42600
 ICS-105   34500
 ICS-105   36700
 ICS-105   43400
 ICS-105   37200
 ICS-105   39000
 ICS-105   43600
 ICS-105   41100
 ICS-105   41200
 ICS-105   42400
 ICS-105   42500
 ICS-105   43200
 ICS-105   44200
 ICS-106   45800
 ICS-107   55500

