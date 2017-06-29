East India Cotton association Prices - June 29, 2017

BANGALORE, June 29(Reuters) - The following are the daily Cotton prices supplied by Indian based East India Cotton Association. The prices are in Indian Rupees per Candy (355.62 Kgs). PRODUCTS CURRENT RAW COTTON(STAPLE)---------------------- ICS-101 35600 ICS-201 36500 ICS-102 29200 ICS-103 33700 ICS-104 37600 ICS-202 42700 ICS-105 34500 ICS-105 36900 ICS-105 43500 ICS-105 37300 ICS-105 39100 ICS-105 43700 ICS-105 41200 ICS-105 41300 ICS-105 42500 ICS-105 42600 ICS-105 43300 ICS-105 44200 ICS-106 45800 ICS-107 56000