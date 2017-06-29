FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a month ago
East India Cotton association Prices - June 29, 2017
#Domestic News
June 29, 2017 / 2:56 PM / a month ago

East India Cotton association Prices - June 29, 2017

1 Min Read

BANGALORE, June 29(Reuters) - The following are the daily Cotton 
prices supplied by Indian based East India Cotton Association. 
The prices are in Indian Rupees per Candy (355.62 Kgs). 
 
 PRODUCTS                       CURRENT 
 RAW COTTON(STAPLE)---------------------- 
 ICS-101   35600
 ICS-201   36500
 ICS-102   29200
 ICS-103   33700
 ICS-104   37600
 ICS-202   42700
 ICS-105   34500
 ICS-105   36900
 ICS-105   43500
 ICS-105   37300
 ICS-105   39100
 ICS-105   43700
 ICS-105   41200
 ICS-105   41300
 ICS-105   42500
 ICS-105   42600
 ICS-105   43300
 ICS-105   44200
 ICS-106   45800
 ICS-107   56000

