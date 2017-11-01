FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
East India Cotton association Prices - November 01, 2017
Sections
Featured
Privacy concerns loom over iPhone X
Apple
Privacy concerns loom over iPhone X
Suspect's New Jersey city a haven for Muslim immigrants
New York Attack
Suspect's New Jersey city a haven for Muslim immigrants
Body broker involved in 2014 murder: police
Special Report
Editor's Picks
Body broker involved in 2014 murder: police
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Domestic News
November 1, 2017 / 12:58 PM / a day ago

East India Cotton association Prices - November 01, 2017

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BANGALORE, October
31 (Reuters) - The
following are the
daily Cotton 
prices supplied by
Indian based East
India Cotton
Association.
The prices are in
Indian Rupees per
Candy (355.62
Kgs). 
 
    
 PRODUCTS         
            
CURRENT 
 RAW
COTTON(STAPLE)----
------------------
 
    
 ICS-101     39900
 ICS-201     40900
 ICS-102     27700
 ICS-103     31800
 ICS-104     34500
 ICS-202     35600
 ICS-105     33700
 ICS-105     35100
 ICS-105     36600
 ICS-105     34500
 ICS-105     36500
 ICS-105     37000
 ICS-105     37800
 ICS-105     37600
 ICS-105     37900
 ICS-105     38000
 ICS-105     38000
 ICS-105     39300
 ICS-106     41500
 ICS-107     49500

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.