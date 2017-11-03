FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
East India Cotton association Prices - November 03, 2017
November 3, 2017 / 12:52 PM / Updated a day ago

East India Cotton association Prices - November 03, 2017

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BANGALORE,
November 03
(Reuters) - The
following are
the daily Cotton
prices supplied
by Indian based
East India
Cotton
Association.
The prices are
in Indian Rupees
per Candy
(355.62 Kgs). 
 
    
 PRODUCTS       
              
CURRENT 
 RAW
COTTON(STAPLE)--
----------------
----  
   
    
 ICS-101   39900
 ICS-201   40900
 ICS-102   27900
 ICS-103   31800
 ICS-104   34500
 ICS-202   35700
 ICS-105   33700
 ICS-105   35100
 ICS-105   36700
 ICS-105   34500
 ICS-105   36500
 ICS-105   37100
 ICS-105   37900
 ICS-105   37700
 ICS-105   38000
 ICS-105   38100
 ICS-105   38100
 ICS-105   39400
 ICS-106   41600
 ICS-107   49500

