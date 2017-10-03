FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
East India Cotton association Prices - October 02, 2017
Sections
Featured
Wipro Q2 profit rises 6 percent, beating estimates
Company Results
Wipro Q2 profit rises 6 percent, beating estimates
Islamic State cleared from Syria's Raqqa - monitoring group
MIDDLE EAST
Islamic State cleared from Syria's Raqqa - monitoring group
Microsoft responded quietly after detecting secret database hack
Technology
Microsoft responded quietly after detecting secret database hack
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Domestic News
October 3, 2017 / 11:54 AM / 14 days ago

East India Cotton association Prices - October 02, 2017

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BANGALORE, October
03 (Reuters) - The
following are the
daily Cotton 
prices supplied by
Indian based East
India Cotton
Association.
The prices are in
Indian Rupees per
Candy (355.62
Kgs). 
 
 PRODUCTS         
            
CURRENT 
 RAW
COTTON(STAPLE)----
------------------
    
    
 ICS-101     34400
 ICS-201     35100
 ICS-102     27300
 ICS-103     31800
 ICS-104     34500
 ICS-202     36200
 ICS-105     33300
 ICS-105     34200
 ICS-105     36700
 ICS-105     34500
 ICS-105     35300
 ICS-105     36900
 ICS-105     37500
 ICS-105     37500
 ICS-105     38100
 ICS-105     38000
 ICS-105     39000
 ICS-105     40300
 ICS-106     42400
 ICS-107     51500

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.