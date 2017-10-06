FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
East India Cotton association Prices - October 06, 2017
#Domestic News
October 6, 2017 / 12:48 PM / 12 days ago

East India Cotton association Prices - October 06, 2017

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BANGALORE, October
06 (Reuters) - The
following are the
daily Cotton 
prices supplied by
Indian based East
India Cotton
Association.
The prices are in
Indian Rupees per
Candy (355.62
Kgs). 
 
    
 PRODUCTS         
            
CURRENT 
 RAW
COTTON(STAPLE)----
------------------
    
  
 ICS-101     37500
 ICS-201     38000
 ICS-102     27300
 ICS-103     31800
 ICS-104     34500
 ICS-202     35800
 ICS-105     33800
 ICS-105     34700
 ICS-105     36300
 ICS-105     35000
 ICS-105     35800
 ICS-105     36700
 ICS-105     37600
 ICS-105     37600
 ICS-105     38200
 ICS-105     38100
 ICS-105     39100
 ICS-105     40400
 ICS-106     42500
 ICS-107     51500

