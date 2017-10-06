East India Cotton association Prices - October 06, 2017

BANGALORE, October 06 (Reuters) - The following are the daily Cotton prices supplied by Indian based East India Cotton Association. The prices are in Indian Rupees per Candy (355.62 Kgs). PRODUCTS CURRENT RAW COTTON(STAPLE)---- ------------------ ICS-101 37500 ICS-201 38000 ICS-102 27300 ICS-103 31800 ICS-104 34500 ICS-202 35800 ICS-105 33800 ICS-105 34700 ICS-105 36300 ICS-105 35000 ICS-105 35800 ICS-105 36700 ICS-105 37600 ICS-105 37600 ICS-105 38200 ICS-105 38100 ICS-105 39100 ICS-105 40400 ICS-106 42500 ICS-107 51500