East India Cotton association Prices - October 09, 2017

BANGALORE, October 09 (Reuters) - The following are the daily Cotton prices supplied by Indian based East India Cotton Association. The prices are in Indian Rupees per Candy (355.62 Kgs). PRODUCTS CURRENT RAW COTTON(STAPLE)--- ----------------- -- ICS-101 38000 ICS-201 38800 ICS-102 27300 ICS-103 31800 ICS-104 34500 ICS-202 36400 ICS-105 33800 ICS-105 34700 ICS-105 36900 ICS-105 35000 ICS-105 35800 ICS-105 37200 ICS-105 38100 ICS-105 38100 ICS-105 38700 ICS-105 38600 ICS-105 39600 ICS-105 40900 ICS-106 43000 ICS-107 51500