East India Cotton association Prices - October 10, 2017

BANGALORE, October 10 (Reuters) - The following are the daily Cotton prices supplied by Indian based East India Cotton Association. The prices are in Indian Rupees per Candy (355.62 Kgs). PRODUCTS CURRENT RAW COTTON(STAPLE)-- ---------------- ---- ICS-101 38500 ICS-201 39500 ICS-102 27300 ICS-103 31800 ICS-104 34500 ICS-202 35900 ICS-105 34000 ICS-105 34900 ICS-105 36400 ICS-105 35200 ICS-105 36000 ICS-105 36900 ICS-105 38300 ICS-105 38300 ICS-105 38900 ICS-105 38800 ICS-105 39800 ICS-105 41100 ICS-106 43000 ICS-107 51500