East India Cotton association Prices - October 10, 2017
October 10, 2017 / 1:35 PM / in 7 days

East India Cotton association Prices - October 10, 2017

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BANGALORE,
October 10
(Reuters) - The
following are
the daily Cotton
prices supplied
by Indian based
East India
Cotton
Association.
The prices are
in Indian Rupees
per Candy
(355.62 Kgs). 
 
    
 PRODUCTS       
              
CURRENT 
 RAW
COTTON(STAPLE)--
----------------
----     
 
 ICS-101   38500
 ICS-201   39500
 ICS-102   27300
 ICS-103   31800
 ICS-104   34500
 ICS-202   35900
 ICS-105   34000
 ICS-105   34900
 ICS-105   36400
 ICS-105   35200
 ICS-105   36000
 ICS-105   36900
 ICS-105   38300
 ICS-105   38300
 ICS-105   38900
 ICS-105   38800
 ICS-105   39800
 ICS-105   41100
 ICS-106   43000
 ICS-107   51500

