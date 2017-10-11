FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
East India Cotton association Prices - October 11, 2017
#Domestic News
October 11, 2017 / 2:17 PM / in 6 days

East India Cotton association Prices - October 11, 2017

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BANGALORE,
October 11
(Reuters) - The
following are the
daily Cotton 
prices supplied
by Indian based
East India Cotton
Association.
The prices are in
Indian Rupees per
Candy (355.62
Kgs). 
 
    
 PRODUCTS        
             
CURRENT 
 RAW
COTTON(STAPLE)---
-----------------
--     
 
 ICS-101   39000
 ICS-201   40000
 ICS-102   27300
 ICS-103   31800
 ICS-104   34500
 ICS-202   36300
 ICS-105   34200
 ICS-105   35100
 ICS-105   36800
 ICS-105   35400
 ICS-105   36200
 ICS-105   37300
 ICS-105   38500
 ICS-105   38500
 ICS-105   39100
 ICS-105   39000
 ICS-105   40000
 ICS-105   41300
 ICS-106   43000
 ICS-107   51500

