FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
East India Cotton association Prices - October 12, 2017
Sections
Featured
Wipro Q2 profit beats estimates
Company Results
Wipro Q2 profit beats estimates
Meet China's 'bubble generation'
CHINA PARTY CONGRESS
Meet China's 'bubble generation'
Volvo unveils Polestar model in China, looks to rival Tesla 3
Technology
Volvo unveils Polestar model in China, looks to rival Tesla 3
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Domestic News
October 12, 2017 / 12:29 PM / 5 days ago

East India Cotton association Prices - October 12, 2017

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BANGALORE,
October 12
(Reuters) - The
following are the
daily Cotton 
prices supplied
by Indian based
East India Cotton
Association.
The prices are in
Indian Rupees per
Candy (355.62
Kgs). 
 
    
 PRODUCTS        
             
CURRENT 
 RAW
COTTON(STAPLE)---
-----------------
--     
 
 ICS-101   40000
 ICS-201   41000
 ICS-102   27300
 ICS-103   31800
 ICS-104   34500
 ICS-202   36100
 ICS-105   34200
 ICS-105   35100
 ICS-105   36600
 ICS-105   35400
 ICS-105   36200
 ICS-105   37100
 ICS-105   38500
 ICS-105   38500
 ICS-105   39100
 ICS-105   39000
 ICS-105   40000
 ICS-105   41300
 ICS-106    43000
 ICS-107    50500

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.