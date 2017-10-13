FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
East India Cotton association Prices - October 13, 2017
#Domestic News
October 13, 2017 / 1:30 PM / in 8 days

East India Cotton association Prices - October 13, 2017

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BANGALORE,
October 13
(Reuters) - The
following are
the daily
Cotton 
prices supplied
by Indian based
East India
Cotton
Association.
The prices are
in Indian
Rupees per
Candy (355.62
Kgs). 
 
    
 PRODUCTS      
               
CURRENT 
 RAW
COTTON(STAPLE)-
---------------
------     
 
 ICS-101  40000
 ICS-201  41000
 ICS-102  27300
 ICS-103  31800
 ICS-104  34500
 ICS-202  35900
 ICS-105  34200
 ICS-105  35100
 ICS-105  36400
 ICS-105  35400
 ICS-105  36200
 ICS-105  36900
 ICS-105  38500
 ICS-105  38500
 ICS-105  39100
 ICS-105  39000
 ICS-105  40000
 ICS-105  41300
 ICS-106  43000
 ICS-107  50500

