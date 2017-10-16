FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
East India Cotton association Prices - October 16, 2017
October 16, 2017 / 1:41 PM / 5 days ago

East India Cotton association Prices - October 16, 2017

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BANGALORE, October
16 (Reuters) - The
following are the
daily Cotton 
prices supplied by
Indian based East
India Cotton
Association.
The prices are in
Indian Rupees per
Candy (355.62 Kgs).
 
    
 PRODUCTS          
            CURRENT
 RAW
COTTON(STAPLE)-----
-----------------  
       
 ICS-101      39900
 ICS-201      40900
 ICS-102      27500
 ICS-103      31800
 ICS-104      34500
 ICS-202      35600
 ICS-105      34200
 ICS-105      35100
 ICS-105      36100
 ICS-105      35400
 ICS-105      36200
 ICS-105      36800
 ICS-105      38500
 ICS-105      38500
 ICS-105      39000
 ICS-105      38900
 ICS-105      39700
 ICS-105      41000
 ICS-106      42700
 ICS-107      50000

