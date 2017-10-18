FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
East India Cotton association Prices - October 18, 2017
October 18, 2017 / 12:34 PM / in 4 days

East India Cotton association Prices - October 18, 2017

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BANGALORE,
October 18
(Reuters) - The
following are
the daily Cotton
prices supplied
by Indian based
East India
Cotton
Association.
The prices are
in Indian Rupees
per Candy
(355.62 Kgs). 
 
    
 PRODUCTS       
              
CURRENT 
 RAW
COTTON(STAPLE)--
----------------
----  

 ICS-101   39900
 ICS-201   40900
 ICS-102   27500
 ICS-103   31800
 ICS-104   34500
 ICS-202   35200
 ICS-105   33600
 ICS-105   34900
 ICS-105   35700
 ICS-105   34600
 ICS-105   36000
 ICS-105   36700
 ICS-105   38100
 ICS-105   38100
 ICS-105   38600
 ICS-105   38500
 ICS-105   39100
 ICS-105   40300
 ICS-106   42000
 ICS-107   49500

