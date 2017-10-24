East India Cotton association Prices - October 24, 2017

BANGALORE, October 24 (Reuters) - The following are the daily Cotton prices supplied by Indian based East India Cotton Association. The prices are in Indian Rupees per Candy (355.62 Kgs). PRODUCTS CURRENT RAW COTTON(STAPLE)--- ----------------- -- ICS-101 39900 ICS-201 40900 ICS-102 27500 ICS-103 31800 ICS-104 34500 ICS-202 35200 ICS-105 33700 ICS-105 35000 ICS-105 36200 ICS-105 34600 ICS-105 36000 ICS-105 37000 ICS-105 38100 ICS-105 38100 ICS-105 38600 ICS-105 38500 ICS-105 39000 ICS-105 40200 ICS-106 42000 ICS-107 49500