East India Cotton association Prices - October 26, 2017
October 26, 2017 / 12:58 PM / a day ago

East India Cotton association Prices - October 26, 2017

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BANGALORE, October
26 (Reuters) - The
following are the
daily Cotton 
prices supplied by
Indian based East
India Cotton
Association.
The prices are in
Indian Rupees per
Candy (355.62
Kgs). 
 
    
 PRODUCTS         
            
CURRENT 
 RAW
COTTON(STAPLE)----
------------------
 
    
 ICS-101     39900
 ICS-201     40900
 ICS-102     27500
 ICS-103     31800
 ICS-104     34500
 ICS-202     35500
 ICS-105     33700
 ICS-105     35300
 ICS-105     36600
 ICS-105     34600
 ICS-105     36500
 ICS-105     36900
 ICS-105     38000
 ICS-105     38000
 ICS-105     38300
 ICS-105     38400
 ICS-105     38500
 ICS-105     40000
 ICS-106     41800
 ICS-107     49500

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
