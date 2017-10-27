FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
East India Cotton association Prices - October 27, 2017
October 27, 2017

East India Cotton association Prices - October 27, 2017

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BANGALORE,
October 27
(Reuters) - The
following are the
daily Cotton 
prices supplied
by Indian based
East India Cotton
Association.
The prices are in
Indian Rupees per
Candy (355.62
Kgs). 
 
    
 PRODUCTS        
             
CURRENT 
 RAW
COTTON(STAPLE)---
-----------------
--  
    
    
 ICS-101    39900
 ICS-201    40900
 ICS-102    27500
 ICS-103    31800
 ICS-104    34500
 ICS-202    35600
 ICS-105    33700
 ICS-105    35300
 ICS-105    36600
 ICS-105    34600
 ICS-105    36500
 ICS-105    36900
 ICS-105    37900
 ICS-105    37900
 ICS-105    38200
 ICS-105    38300
 ICS-105    38500
 ICS-105    40000
 ICS-106    41800
 ICS-107    49500

