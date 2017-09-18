East India Cotton association Prices - September 11, 2017

BANGALORE, September 11 (Reuters) - The following are the daily Cotton prices supplied by Indian based East India Cotton Association. The prices are in Indian Rupees per Candy (355.62 Kgs). PRODUCTS CURRENT RAW COTTON(STAPLE)--- ----------------- -- ICS-101 33700 ICS-201 34700 ICS-102 28600 ICS-103 33200 ICS-104 36800 ICS-202 39800 ICS-105 34600 ICS-105 36200 ICS-105 40400 ICS-105 36800 ICS-105 38200 ICS-105 40700 ICS-105 40700 ICS-105 40700 ICS-105 42000 ICS-105 41900 ICS-105 42900 ICS-105 43900 ICS-106 45800 ICS-107 54500