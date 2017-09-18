FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
East India Cotton association Prices - September 11, 2017
Sections
Featured
Market Jockey
Markets & Economy
Market Jockey
GRAPHIC: Central bank watching and currency bets
Markets
GRAPHIC: Central bank watching and currency bets
Pitting wild boars against dogs
Editor's Picks
Pitting wild boars against dogs
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Domestic News
September 18, 2017 / 2:59 PM / in a month

East India Cotton association Prices - September 11, 2017

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BANGALORE,
September 11
(Reuters) - The
following are the
daily Cotton 
prices supplied
by Indian based
East India Cotton
Association. 
The prices are in
Indian Rupees per
Candy (355.62
Kgs). 
 
 PRODUCTS        
             
CURRENT 
 RAW
COTTON(STAPLE)---
-----------------
--
  
 ICS-101    33700
 ICS-201    34700
 ICS-102    28600
 ICS-103    33200
 ICS-104    36800
 ICS-202    39800
 ICS-105    34600
 ICS-105    36200
 ICS-105    40400
 ICS-105    36800
 ICS-105    38200
 ICS-105    40700
 ICS-105    40700
 ICS-105    40700
 ICS-105    42000
 ICS-105    41900
 ICS-105    42900
 ICS-105    43900
 ICS-106    45800
 ICS-107    54500

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.