East India Cotton association Prices - September 12, 2017
#Domestic News
September 18, 2017 / 2:59 PM / a month ago

East India Cotton association Prices - September 12, 2017

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BANGALORE,
September 12
(Reuters) - The
following are
the daily Cotton
prices supplied
by Indian based
East India
Cotton
Association.
The prices are
in Indian Rupees
per Candy
(355.62 Kgs). 
 
 PRODUCTS       
              
CURRENT 
 RAW
COTTON(STAPLE)--
----------------
----
  
 ICS-101   33700
 ICS-201   34700
 ICS-102   28500
 ICS-103   33100
 ICS-104   36700
 ICS-202   39700
 ICS-105   34600
 ICS-105   36200
 ICS-105   40300
 ICS-105   36700
 ICS-105   38100
 ICS-105   40600
 ICS-105   40600
 ICS-105   40600
 ICS-105   41900
 ICS-105   41800
 ICS-105   42800
 ICS-105   43800
 ICS-106   45700
 ICS-107   54500

