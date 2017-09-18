East India Cotton association Prices - September 13, 2017

BANGALORE, September 13 (Reuters) - The following are the daily Cotton prices supplied by Indian based East India Cotton Association. The prices are in Indian Rupees per Candy (355.62 Kgs). PRODUCTS CURRENT RAW COTTON(STAPLE)-- ---------------- ---- ICS-101 33700 ICS-201 34700 ICS-102 28500 ICS-103 33100 ICS-104 36700 ICS-202 39400 ICS-105 34600 ICS-105 36200 ICS-105 40000 ICS-105 36500 ICS-105 37900 ICS-105 40300 ICS-105 40300 ICS-105 40300 ICS-105 41600 ICS-105 41500 ICS-105 42500 ICS-105 43600 ICS-106 45500 ICS-107 54500