East India Cotton association Prices - September 18, 2017
#Domestic News
September 18, 2017

East India Cotton association Prices - September 18, 2017

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BANGALORE,
September 18
(Reuters) - The
following are the
daily Cotton 
prices supplied by
Indian based East
India Cotton
Association.
The prices are in
Indian Rupees per
Candy (355.62
Kgs). 
 
 PRODUCTS         
            
CURRENT 
 RAW
COTTON(STAPLE)----
------------------
  
 ICS-101     34000
 ICS-201     35000
 ICS-102     28200
 ICS-103     32800
 ICS-104     36400
 ICS-202     39200
 ICS-105     34400
 ICS-105     36000
 ICS-105     39800
 ICS-105     36300
 ICS-105     37700
 ICS-105     40100
 ICS-105     40200
 ICS-105     39700
 ICS-105     41500
 ICS-105     40900
 ICS-105     42400
 ICS-105     43500
 ICS-106     45400
 ICS-107     53000

