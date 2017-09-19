FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
East India Cotton association Prices - September 19, 2017
#Domestic News
September 19, 2017 / 12:36 PM / a month ago

East India Cotton association Prices - September 19, 2017

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BANGALORE,
September 19
(Reuters) - The
following are the
daily Cotton 
prices supplied by
Indian based East
India Cotton
Association.
The prices are in
Indian Rupees per
Candy (355.62
Kgs). 
 
 PRODUCTS         
            
CURRENT 
 RAW
COTTON(STAPLE)----
------------------
  
 ICS-101     33700
 ICS-201     34700
 ICS-102     28200
 ICS-103     32800
 ICS-104     36200
 ICS-202     38700
 ICS-105     34400
 ICS-105     36000
 ICS-105     39300
 ICS-105     36300
 ICS-105     37200
 ICS-105     39600
 ICS-105     39700
 ICS-105     39200
 ICS-105     41000
 ICS-105     40400
 ICS-105     42100
 ICS-105     43200
 ICS-106     45000
 ICS-107     52500

