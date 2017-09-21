East India Cotton association Prices - September 20, 2017

BANGALORE, September 20 (Reuters) - The following are the daily Cotton prices supplied by Indian based East India Cotton Association. The prices are in Indian Rupees per Candy (355.62 Kgs). PRODUCTS CURRENT RAW COTTON(STAPLE)---- ------------------ ICS-101 33700 ICS-201 34700 ICS-102 28200 ICS-103 32800 ICS-104 36200 ICS-202 38400 ICS-105 34000 ICS-105 35700 ICS-105 39000 ICS-105 36000 ICS-105 36700 ICS-105 39300 ICS-105 39200 ICS-105 39100 ICS-105 40500 ICS-105 40200 ICS-105 41600 ICS-105 42700 ICS-106 44500 ICS-107 52500