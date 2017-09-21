FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
East India Cotton association Prices - September 21, 2017
Sections
Featured
Market Jockey
Markets & Economy
Market Jockey
Islamic State's defeat in Raqqa may herald wider struggle for U.S.
Syria
Islamic State's defeat in Raqqa may herald wider struggle for U.S.
Pitting wild boars against dogs
Editor's Picks
Pitting wild boars against dogs
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Domestic News
September 21, 2017 / 11:43 AM / in a month

East India Cotton association Prices - September 21, 2017

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BANGALORE,
September 21
(Reuters) - The
following are the
daily Cotton 
prices supplied by
Indian based East
India Cotton
Association.
The prices are in
Indian Rupees per
Candy (355.62
Kgs). 
 
 PRODUCTS         
            
CURRENT 
 RAW
COTTON(STAPLE)----
------------------
  
    
 ICS-101     33900
 ICS-201     34900
 ICS-102     27900
 ICS-103     32800
 ICS-104     36200
 ICS-202     37400
 ICS-105     34000
 ICS-105     35700
 ICS-105     38000
 ICS-105     35700
 ICS-105     36400
 ICS-105     38300
 ICS-105     39000
 ICS-105     39000
 ICS-105     40500
 ICS-105     40200
 ICS-105     41600
 ICS-105     42700
 ICS-106     44500
 ICS-107     52000

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.