East India Cotton association Prices - September 22, 2017
September 22, 2017 / 12:45 PM / 25 days ago

East India Cotton association Prices - September 22, 2017

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BANGALORE,
September 22
(Reuters) - The
following are the
daily Cotton 
prices supplied by
Indian based East
India Cotton
Association.
The prices are in
Indian Rupees per
Candy (355.62
Kgs). 
 
 PRODUCTS         
            
CURRENT 
 RAW
COTTON(STAPLE)----
------------------
  
 ICS-101     33900
 ICS-201     34900
 ICS-102     27800
 ICS-103     32800
 ICS-104     36200
 ICS-202     37400
 ICS-105     34000
 ICS-105     35400
 ICS-105     38000
 ICS-105     35700
 ICS-105     36200
 ICS-105     38300
 ICS-105     39000
 ICS-105     39000
 ICS-105     40300
 ICS-105     40000
 ICS-105     41600
 ICS-105     42700
 ICS-106     44500
 ICS-107     52000

