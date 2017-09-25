East India Cotton association Prices - September 25, 2017

BANGALORE, September 25 (Reuters) - The following are the daily Cotton prices supplied by Indian based East India Cotton Association. The prices are in Indian Rupees per Candy (355.62 Kgs). PRODUCTS CURRENT RAW COTTON(STAPLE)---- ------------------ ICS-101 33200 ICS-201 34200 ICS-102 27600 ICS-103 32500 ICS-104 35500 ICS-202 36600 ICS-105 33500 ICS-105 34600 ICS-105 37200 ICS-105 35000 ICS-105 35500 ICS-105 37500 ICS-105 38100 ICS-105 38200 ICS-105 39400 ICS-105 39200 ICS-105 40500 ICS-105 41500 ICS-106 43400 ICS-107 52000