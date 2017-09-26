FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
East India Cotton association Prices - September 26, 2017
September 26, 2017 / 1:53 PM / in 22 days

East India Cotton association Prices - September 26, 2017

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BANGALORE,
September 26
(Reuters) - The
following are the
daily Cotton 
prices supplied
by Indian based
East India Cotton
Association.
The prices are in
Indian Rupees per
Candy (355.62
Kgs). 
 
 PRODUCTS        
             
CURRENT 
 RAW
COTTON(STAPLE)---
-----------------
--   
 ICS-101    33900
 ICS-201    34600
 ICS-102    27500
 ICS-103    32200
 ICS-104    35000
 ICS-202    36700
 ICS-105    33500
 ICS-105    34400
 ICS-105    37300
 ICS-105    34800
 ICS-105    35500
 ICS-105    37500
 ICS-105    37700
 ICS-105    37700
 ICS-105    38800
 ICS-105    38700
 ICS-105    39900
 ICS-105    40900
 ICS-106    43000
 ICS-107    52000

