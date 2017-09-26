East India Cotton association Prices - September 26, 2017

BANGALORE, September 26 (Reuters) - The following are the daily Cotton prices supplied by Indian based East India Cotton Association. The prices are in Indian Rupees per Candy (355.62 Kgs). PRODUCTS CURRENT RAW COTTON(STAPLE)--- ----------------- -- ICS-101 33900 ICS-201 34600 ICS-102 27500 ICS-103 32200 ICS-104 35000 ICS-202 36700 ICS-105 33500 ICS-105 34400 ICS-105 37300 ICS-105 34800 ICS-105 35500 ICS-105 37500 ICS-105 37700 ICS-105 37700 ICS-105 38800 ICS-105 38700 ICS-105 39900 ICS-105 40900 ICS-106 43000 ICS-107 52000