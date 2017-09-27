FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
East India Cotton association Prices - September 27, 2017
#Domestic News
September 27, 2017 / 1:53 PM / 21 days ago

East India Cotton association Prices - September 27, 2017

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BANGALORE,
September 27
(Reuters) - The
following are
the daily
Cotton 
prices supplied
by Indian based
East India
Cotton
Association.
The prices are
in Indian
Rupees per
Candy (355.62
Kgs). 
 
 PRODUCTS      
               
CURRENT 
 RAW
COTTON(STAPLE)-
---------------
------    
 ICS-101  34400
 ICS-201  35100
 ICS-102  27500
 ICS-103  32200
 ICS-104  35000
 ICS-202  36500
 ICS-105  33500
 ICS-105  34400
 ICS-105  37100
 ICS-105  34800
 ICS-105  35500
 ICS-105  37300
 ICS-105  37700
 ICS-105  37700
 ICS-105  38800
 ICS-105  38700
 ICS-105  39900
 ICS-105  40900
 ICS-106  43000
 ICS-107  51500

