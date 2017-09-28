East India Cotton association Prices - September 28, 2017

BANGALORE, September 28 (Reuters) - The following are the daily Cotton prices supplied by Indian based East India Cotton Association. The prices are in Indian Rupees per Candy (355.62 Kgs). PRODUCTS CURRENT RAW COTTON(STAPLE)--- ----------------- -- ICS-101 34400 ICS-201 35100 ICS-102 27500 ICS-103 32200 ICS-104 35000 ICS-202 36600 ICS-105 33500 ICS-105 34400 ICS-105 37200 ICS-105 34700 ICS-105 35500 ICS-105 37400 ICS-105 37800 ICS-105 37800 ICS-105 38900 ICS-105 38800 ICS-105 39900 ICS-105 40900 ICS-106 43000 ICS-107 51500