5 days ago
CEE MARKETS-Polish bonds ease, CPI rises more than expected
July 31, 2017 / 2:37 PM / 5 days ago

CEE MARKETS-Polish bonds ease, CPI rises more than expected

8 Min Read

    * Polish July CPI rises a tad more than expected
    * Polish bond yields rise, politics still weigh on zloty
    * Moody's: Poland's judiciary reform is credit negative
    * Czechs lift GDP forecast, crown eases

 (Adds Polish CPI new Czech economic growth forecast)
    By Sandor Peto and Bartosz Chmielewski
    BUDAPEST/WARSAW, July 31 (Reuters) - Poland's government
bond yields rose on Monday, with prices underperforming Central
European peers as Polish inflation rose more than expected in
July. 
    Political upheaval continues to weigh on the zloty after
Brussels launched an infringement procedure against what it sees
as the Polish government's attempts to undermine the
independence of judges. 
    On Monday rating agency Moody's warned that the judiciary
reform is credit negative.
    Polish inflation picked up to an annual 1.7 percent in July
from 1.5 percent in June, above analysts' 1.6 percent forecast.

    Polish government bond yields rose, mainly in longer
maturities, as despite the higher inflation, the central bank is
expected to keep interest rates steady this year and next. 
    The bonds failed to benefit from an announcement from the
Polish Finance Ministry that it did not plan to hold any regular
bond or Treasury bill auctions in August.   
    "Low supply in August was a rather supportive factor for
Polish debt, but 10-year bond yields are still rising 6 basis
points (to 3.4 percent). The market focuses on higher inflation
data," said PKO BP strategist, Arkadiusz Trzciolek.     
    The latest comments from the Polish central bank came from
rate setter Eryk Lon, who was quoted as saying on Saturday that
interest rates were likely to stay flat until the end of 2018.

    Some Polish central bankers earlier warned of a tight labour
market and the effects of continued negative real interest
rates. 
    The zloty was flat at 4.2546 against the euro.
    In the unlikely event of a signal from the central bank for
a possible earlier rate hike, investors would probably be
cautious over the zloty due to tension between Warsaw and the
European Commission over Poland's judicial reform, analysts have
said.
    The zloty regained some ground last week as President
Andrzej Duda said he would veto two of the three reform bills. 
The government has stood firm on its planned reform, prompting
street protests.  
    The zloty still trades near last week's 3-month lows.
    Trzciolek said investors would be watching Thursday's Czech
central bank's meeting, where it may deliver its first interest
rate hike for almost a decade, and the region's first for
several years.
    The crown touched a 2-week low against the euro as
investors scale back ahead of the meeting. Later it regained
some ground, trading at 26.109, still weaker by a quarter of a
percent.
    The Czech Finance Ministry raised its forecast for 2017
economic growth on Monday to 3.1 percent from 2.5 percent.

    
               CEE MARKETS  SNAPSH   AT  1540 CET         
                            OT                      
                            CURRENCIES                    
                            Latest  Previo  Daily   Change
                                    us              
                            bid     close   change  in
                                                    2017
 Czech crown                26.109  26.042  -0.26%   3.44%
                                 0       0          
 Hungary                    304.80  304.64  -0.05%   1.32%
 forint                         00      50          
 Polish zloty               4.2546  4.2551   +0.01   3.51%
                                                 %  
 Romanian leu               4.5595  4.5597   +0.00  -0.54%
                                                 %  
 Croatian                   7.4090  7.4095   +0.01   1.97%
 kuna                                            %  
 Serbian                    120.12  120.27   +0.12   2.69%
 dinar                          00      00       %  
 Note: daily   calculated   previo  close   1800          
 change        from         us      at      CET     
                            STOCKS                        
                            Latest  Previo  Daily   Change
                                    us              
                                    close   change  in
                                                    2017
 Prague                     1009.3  1008.3   +0.10   +9.52
                                 2       3       %       %
 Budapest                   35829.  35750.   +0.22   +11.9
                                59      65       %      6%
 Warsaw                     2373.6  2360.4   +0.56   +21.8
                                 5       2       %      6%
 Bucharest                  8336.7  8303.0   +0.41   +17.6
                                 6       3       %      7%
 Ljubljana                  812.90  811.45   +0.18   +13.2
                                                 %      8%
 Zagreb                     1887.0  1884.5   +0.13  -5.40%
                                 5       5       %  
 Belgrade                   722.88  728.80  -0.81%   +0.77
                                                         %
 Sofia                      714.82  710.98   +0.54   +21.8
                                                 %      9%
                            BONDS                         
                            Yield   Yield   Spread  Daily
                            (bid)   change  vs      change
                                            Bund    in
 Czech                                              spread
 Republic                                           
   2-year                    0.026   0.026   +071b   +2bps
                                                ps  
   5-year                    0.047   0.023   +022b   +2bps
                                                ps  
   10-year                    0.88       0   +033b   -1bps
                                                ps  
 Poland                                                   
   2-year                    1.836    0.02   +252b   +2bps
                                                ps  
   5-year                    2.723    0.06   +290b   +6bps
                                                ps  
   10-year                   3.398   0.052   +285b   +4bps
                                                ps  
               FORWARD      RATE    AGREEMENT             
                            3x6     6x9     9x12    3M
                                                    interb
                                                    ank
 Czech Rep             <PR    0.51    0.69    0.77       0
               IBOR=>                               
 Hungary               <BU    0.23    0.23    0.27    0.15
               BOR=>                                
 Poland                <WI   1.771   1.825   1.857    1.73
               BOR=>                                
 Note: FRA     are for ask                                
 quotes        prices                               
 *********************************************************
 *****
 
 (Reporting by Sandor Peto; Editing by Alison Williams)

