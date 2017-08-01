FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 1, 2017 / 10:59 AM / 4 days ago

CEE MARKETS-Crown eases, forint jumps; investors weigh interest rate trends

7 Min Read

    * Crown touches 3-week low, investors mull rate hike odds
    * Dollar sell-off helps forint rise to 21-momth high vs euro
    * CEE PMIs retreat, but strong euro zone PMIs underpin mood

    By Sandor Peto
    BUDAPEST, Aug 1 (Reuters) - An unwinding of dollar long
positions boosted the forint to multi-year highs
against the greenback and the euro on Tuesday despite July data
showing a weakening in Central European manufacturing sentiment
indexes.
    Only the crown bucked a strengthening of regional
currencies as investors pondered the odds of an interest rate
hike at the Czech central bank's meeting on Thursday.
    A hike would be the first in Prague for almost a decade and
the first in the region since early 2013.
    The tale of the two currencies, the forint and the crown,
exemplifies uncertainty over global and regional interest rate
trends, market participants said.
    "The Fed will hike rates and the Czechs will hike rates, and
the European Central bank will be less loose, but there is
uncertainty over the timing," said Gergely Urmossy, an analyst
at Erste Bank in Budapest.
    He said political uncertainty surrounding the Trump
administration in the U.S. caused volatility in the dollar. 
    "The Hungarian (economic and political) stability seems to
over-compensate low rates now," Urmossy added.
    While investors were offloading the dollar globally, the
forint could get additional help from flows from the zloty which
is under pressure due to a judiciary reform in Poland that is
causing tensions with Brussels, market participants said.
    The forint hit its strongest level against the dollar since
late 2013, at 256.25, and one Budapest-based dealer said it may
test 250, also helping it versus the euro. 
    Against the euro it touched a 21-month high. Trading at
303.31 at 0956 GMT it was up 0.4 percent even though Hungary's
central bank is the most dovish in the region.
    The crown, meanwhile, was down 0.2 percent to 26.138, after
setting a 3-week low, just two days before a possible rate hike.
    Half of analysts in a Reuters poll last week projected a
hike. A weaker crown may put pressure on the bank to lift rates,
while rate setters may also argue for a wait-and-see stance.
    Inflation trends are also uncertain. Poland was the first in
the region to release July inflation data on Monday, and its
annual figure was slightly higher than expected. 
    Czech, Hungarian and Polish Purchasing Managers' Indexes
(PMI) released on Tuesday showed a drop in activity, but still
indicated that healthy growth continues.
    Surging Western European PMIs did not weaken Central
European currencies against the euro as the region's exports
benefit from a rise in demand in the euro zone.
    "If Europe performs well, that will also lift Hungary,"
Urmossy said.
    
               CEE MARKETS  SNAPSH   AT  1156 CET         
                            OT                      
                            CURRENCIES                    
                            Latest  Previo  Daily   Change
                                    us              
                            bid     close   change  in
                                                    2017
 Czech crown                26.138  26.084  -0.21%   3.32%
                                 0       0          
 Hungary                    303.31  304.38   +0.35   1.82%
 forint                         00      50       %  
 Polish zloty               4.2527  4.2594   +0.16   3.56%
                                                 %  
 Romanian leu               4.5560  4.5605   +0.10  -0.46%
                                                 %  
 Croatian                   7.4090  7.4096   +0.01   1.97%
 kuna                                            %  
 Serbian                    119.92  120.12   +0.17   2.86%
 dinar                          00      00       %  
 Note: daily   calculated   previo  close   1800          
 change        from         us      at      CET     
                            STOCKS                        
                            Latest  Previo  Daily   Change
                                    us              
                                    close   change  in
                                                    2017
 Prague                     1012.8  1009.0   +0.37   +9.90
                                 2       4       %       %
 Budapest                   35860.  35769.   +0.25   +12.0
                                51      87       %      5%
 Warsaw                     2375.1  2374.1   +0.04   +21.9
                                 6       7       %      3%
 Bucharest                  8304.9  8276.5   +0.34   +17.2
                                 5       5       %      2%
 Ljubljana                  816.56  812.90   +0.45   +13.7
                                                 %      9%
 Zagreb                     1892.8  1885.3   +0.40  -5.11%
                                 7       1       %  
 Belgrade                   718.38  722.88  -0.62%   +0.14
                                                         %
 Sofia                      715.33  715.21   +0.02   +21.9
                                                 %      8%
                            BONDS                         
                            Yield   Yield   Spread  Daily
                            (bid)   change  vs      change
                                            Bund    in
 Czech                                              spread
 Republic                                           
   2-year                   -0.077  -0.102   +059b  -11bps
                                                ps  
   5-year                    0.064   0.043   +026b   +6bps
                                                ps  
   10-year                    0.88       0   +036b   +1bps
                                                ps  
 Poland                                                   
   2-year                    1.829   0.006   +250b   +0bps
                                                ps  
   5-year                    2.714  -0.032   +291b   -1bps
                                                ps  
   10-year                    3.37   0.012   +285b   +3bps
                                                ps  
               FORWARD      RATE    AGREEMENT             
                            3x6     6x9     9x12    3M
                                                    interb
                                                    ank
 Czech Rep             <PR    0.51    0.66    0.75       0
               IBOR=>                               
 Hungary               <BU    0.21    0.25    0.31    0.15
               BOR=>                                
 Poland                <WI    1.79   1.797   1.844    1.73
               BOR=>                                
 Note: FRA     are for ask                                
 quotes        prices                               
 *********************************************************
 *****
 

 (Reporting by Sandor Peto; Editing by Mark Potter)

