18 hours ago
CEE MARKETS-Currencies, stocks rise in hope of strong GDP figures
Featured
Under pressure, Trump calls neo-Nazis and KKK criminals
Ronaldo hit with five-match ban after shoving referee
Memories of border bloodshed still fresh
#Markets News
August 14, 2017 / 10:31 AM / 18 hours ago

CEE MARKETS-Currencies, stocks rise in hope of strong GDP figures

7 Min Read

    * GDP data on Wednesday seen showing slower but robust
growth
    * Zloty, forint lead fx rise, Budapest stocks set record
high

    By Sandor Peto and Radu-Sorin Marinas
    BUDAPEST/BUCHAREST, Aug 14 (Reuters) - Central European
currencies and stocks firmed on Monday, reflecting expectations
that second-quarter economic output data due in the region's
main states on Wednesday will show continuing healthy growth.
    The rise also reflected an improved mood in Asian and
European stock markets, which rebounded after a fall last week
due to tensions between Washington and Pyongyang. Trade was slow
ahead of holidays in Poland and Romania on Tuesday.
    Currencies were led higher by the zloty, which
gained 0.3 percent against the euro, trading at 4.2815 at 0933
GMT, rebounding from the 5-month lows it hit on Friday due to
fears of a U.S.-North Korea nuclear standoff.
    The forint firmed 0.2 percent to 304.30 versus the
euro, after touching a one-week high at 303.85. Budapest's
blue-chip stock index touched a record high.
    "Relatively strong GDP figures are expected across the
region ... and also there are hopes that the Fed's and the ECB's
minutes due this week will indicate later rate hikes," one
Budapest-based currency dealer said.
    Analysts expect second-quarter GDP figures due on Wednesday
in Poland, the Czech Republic, Romania and Hungary to show a
slight slowdown from the first quarter, but still strong growth
rates in the region of 3-5 percent. 
    "We expect generally favourable numbers, mostly fuelled by
domestic demand," Erste analysts said in a note.
    Early this month the Czechs became the first in the European
Union since 2012 to lift central bank interest rates.

    "If a strong number is printed for GDP, it can be assumed
that some market players will start to play with the idea of
another rate hike," CSOB analysts said in a note.
    Analysts expect second-quarter Czech economic growth to stay
near the 3 percent first-quarter figure.
    The crown and the leu firmed by 0.1
percent.
    In Romania, a 4.8 percent annual growth figure is expected.
That would be a slowdown from 5.7 percent in the previous
quarter, but still a robust rate.
    The Romanian central bank (NBR) voiced concerns over the
government's fiscal policy at its meeting early this month and
its rhetoric turned hawkish, but it kept interest rates on hold
in an unanimous vote.
    All that "signal that the NBR Board members are unwilling to
back the rhetoric by facts for now, at least," ING analysts said
in a note.
    
               CEE MARKETS  SNAPSH   AT  1133 CET         
                            OT                      
                            CURRENCIES                    
                            Latest  Previo  Daily   Change
                                    us              
                            bid     close   change  in
                                                    2017
 Czech crown                26.150  26.167   +0.07   3.28%
                                 0       5       %  
 Hungary                    304.30  304.88   +0.19   1.49%
 forint                         00      50       %  
 Polish zloty               4.2815  4.2929   +0.27   2.86%
                                                 %  
 Romanian leu               4.5705  4.5739   +0.07  -0.78%
                                                 %  
 Croatian                   7.3950  7.3982   +0.04   2.16%
 kuna                                            %  
 Serbian                    119.41  119.56   +0.13   3.30%
 dinar                          00      00       %  
 Note: daily   calculated   previo  close   1800          
 change        from         us      at      CET     
                            STOCKS                        
                            Latest  Previo  Daily   Change
                                    us              
                                    close   change  in
                                                    2017
 Prague                     1031.6  1021.0   +1.04   +11.9
                                 3       6       %      4%
 Budapest                   36945.  36812.   +0.36   +15.4
                                06      24       %      4%
 Warsaw                     2377.7  2371.7   +0.25   +22.0
                                 3       2       %      7%
 Bucharest                  8311.0  8317.3  -0.07%   +17.3
                                 8       1              0%
 Ljubljana                  802.87  803.32  -0.06%   +11.8
                                                        8%
 Zagreb                     1893.3  1891.7   +0.08  -5.09%
                                 0       5       %  
 Belgrade                   717.89  724.37  -0.89%   +0.07
                                                         %
 Sofia                      726.05  725.48   +0.08   +23.8
                                                 %      1%
                            BONDS                         
                            Yield   Yield   Spread  Daily
                            (bid)   change  vs      change
                                            Bund    in
 Czech                                              spread
 Republic                                           
   2-year                        0  -0.052   +072b   -5bps
                                                ps  
   5-year                    0.111   0.006   +039b   -2bps
                                                ps  
   10-year                   0.865       0   +045b   -4bps
                                                ps  
 Poland                                                   
   2-year                    1.864  -0.013   +258b   -1bps
                                                ps  
   5-year                    2.756  -0.013   +303b   -4bps
                                                ps  
   10-year                   3.442   0.004   +302b   -3bps
                                                ps  
               FORWARD      RATE    AGREEMENT             
                            3x6     6x9     9x12    3M
                                                    interb
                                                    ank
 Czech Rep             <PR    0.56    0.67    0.77       0
               IBOR=>                               
 Hungary               <BU    0.21   0.275   0.355    0.15
               BOR=>                                
 Poland                <WI   1.765   1.805    1.86    1.73
               BOR=>                                
 Note: FRA     are for ask                                
 quotes        prices                               
 *********************************************************
 *****
 
 (Additional reporting by Robert Muller in Prague)

