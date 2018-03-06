CEE MARKETS-Budapest leads rebound in shares and currencies

* CEE equities jump as risk appetite returns in global markets * Budapest leads stocks rebound in "discount buying" -analyst * Zloty rebounds after initial weakening * Poland's CPI forecasts seen showing little price pressure (Recasts on rise for stocks and currencies) By Sandor Peto and Marcin Goettig BUDAPEST/WARSAW, March 6 (Reuters) - Budapest led a rebound of Central Europe's main equities markets on Tuesday, which also lifted regional currencies, as risk appetite returned in global markets, dealers said. Investors were picking stocks that became cheap after weeks of falls on global factors including fears of a rise in inflation. Sentiment improved on Tuesday as the risk of a trade war between the United States and its partners decreased and hopes that tension between the United States and North Korea will ease. Budapest's main stock index rose 2.1 percent by 1452 GMT, outperforming the region and the main Western European stock exchanges. The four most valuable companies on the Budapest bourse all rose, after registering heavy losses in recent weeks, led by pharmaceuticals company Richter, up almost 4 percent. "To sum up, this is discount buying," said Balint Kovacs, analyst at broker Equilor. The breakdown of Hungary's fourth-quarter economic output data showed that a surge in household consumption and investments continue to boost growth, even though a pick-up in imports could narrow the country's hefty trade surplus. The main regional currencies tracked the strength in equities markets. The forint gained 0.35 percent against the euro while the Czech crown firmed by 0.1 percent. The Polish zloty also strengthened, rising 0.2 percent to 4.1823 against the euro, reversing an early decline towards its weakest levels this year beyond the 4.2 line. It had eased initially on expectations that the Polish central bank will keep rates on hold at its meeting on Wednesday and forecast moderate inflation. "The latest inflation projection may surprise with its dovish tone, which could exert some pressure on the zloty," BZ WBK analysts said in a note before the currency's rebound. Serbia's dinar bucked the regional rise, shedding 0.1 percent against the euro. The central bank, which has repeatedly intervened in the market to stem the dinar's strength, is expected to keep its benchmark rate on hold at its meeting on Thursday. CEE SNAPSHOT AT MARKETS 1552 CET CURRENCI ES Latest Previous Daily Change bid close change in 2018 Czech <EURCZK= 25.3950 25.4300 +0.14% +0.58% crown > Hungary <EURHUF= 313.0500 314.1500 +0.35% -0.68% forint > Polish <EURPLN= 4.1823 4.1899 +0.18% -0.14% zloty > Romanian <EURRON= 4.6595 4.6605 +0.02% +0.43% leu > Croatian <EURHRK= 7.4260 7.4335 +0.10% +0.06% kuna > Serbian <EURRSD= 118.0700 117.9900 -0.07% +0.36% dinar > Note: calculated from 1800 CET daily change Latest Previous Daily Change close change in 2018 Prague 1123.48 1113.160 +0.93% +4.20% 0 Budapest 37886.11 37119.66 +2.06% -3.79% Warsaw 2336.87 2330.10 +0.29% -5.05% Bucharest 8417.54 8384.01 +0.40% +8.56% Ljubljana <.SBITOP 810.46 807.02 +0.43% +0.51% > Zagreb 1846.50 1850.65 -0.22% +0.20% Belgrade <.BELEX1 748.01 751.50 -0.46% -1.55% 5> Sofia 681.99 683.12 -0.17% +0.67% BONDS Yield Yield Spread Daily (bid) change vs Bund change in Czech spread Republic 2-year <CZ2YT=R 0.8460 0.0430 +137bps +4bps R> 5-year <CZ5YT=R 1.2870 0.0210 +124bps -2bps R> 10-year <CZ10YT= 1.9680 0.0620 +129bps +2bps RR> Poland 2-year <PL2YT=R 1.6050 -0.0520 +213bps -6bps R> 5-year <PL5YT=R 2.5760 0.0180 +253bps -2bps R> 10-year <PL10YT= 3.3380 0.0160 +266bps -3bps RR> FORWARD RATE AGREEMEN T 3x6 6x9 9x12 3M interban k Czech Rep 0.97 1.09 1.24 0.91 <PRIBOR= > Hungary 0.08 0.11 0.19 0.02 Poland 1.76 1.78 1.86 1.72 Note: FRA are for ask prices quotes ************************************************* ************* (Reporting by Sandor Peto Editing by Catherine Evans and David Goodman )