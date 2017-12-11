FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CEE MARKETS-Crown eases as inflation data supports CEE monetary doves
#Regulatory News
December 11, 2017 / 3:00 PM / Updated 21 hours ago

CEE MARKETS-Crown eases as inflation data supports CEE monetary doves

Reuters Staff

8 Min Read

    * Czech annual inflation falls to 2.6 pct from 2.9 pct
    * Fall reduces chance of another CNB rate hike on Dec. 21
    * Forint again approaches one-year low

 (Adds Czech central bank comments, comment on Polish inflation,
oil stocks decline)
    By Sandor Peto
    BUDAPEST, Dec 11 (Reuters) - Central Europe's main
currencies eased on Monday, stung by Czech and Polish inflation
figures that did not support the case for imminent monetary
tightening.
    Czech annual inflation dropped to 2.6 percent in November
from 2.9 percent in October, still above the Czech central
bank's (CNB) 2 percent target.
    The Czech crown eased by 0.15 percent to 25.593
against the euro at 1417 GMT.
    The inflation figure was in line with market expectations.
    The CNB said the data was also in line with its own forecast
and that overall inflation pressures were peaking, reflecting
accelerating wage growth.
    The inflation decline makes it less likely that the CNB, the
region's most hawkish central bank, will raise rates again at
its Dec. 21 meeting after two increases since August, analysts
said.
    "Tightening (rates) is appropriate but does not demand any
urgent steps. December's CNB policy meeting will be exciting but
is not likely to bring a change in rates," said Pavel Sobisek,
UniCredit's chief economist in Prague.
    A further interest rate increase is expected to strengthen
the crown next year. The crown has been the world's
top-performing currency this year with a 5.5 percent gain
against the euro.
    CNB Governor Jiri Rusnok last week said the rise in interest
rates would be gentle and gradual next year. 
    The forint eased in tandem with the crown.
    It approached Friday's one-year lows of 315.14 against the
euro, reached after November inflation data signalled that the
Hungarian central bank is unlikely to change its ultra-loose
monetary stance.
    Surging wages have not had an impact on inflation yet,
Raiffeisen analyst Zoltan Torok said in a note.
    It could rise from November's 2.5 percent, but forecasts
still point downwards rather than upwards, underpinning the
super-easy monetary policy, he added.
    The zloty eased slightly, but at 4.205 it remains
near six-month highs.
    It has performed well this year thanks to strong and
balanced Polish economic growth, coupled with expectations for
central bank rate increases to start late next year.
    "In the coming months we expect inflation to ease," said
Erste analyst Katarzyna Rzentarzewska, commenting on Monday's
detailed November Polish inflation figures.
    On Friday, as expected, the Polish parliament approved an
overhaul of the judiciary -- defying threats of legal action
from the EU -- and Finance Minister Mateusz Morawiecki was
designated as the new prime minister. 
    In equities markets, oil shares in the region remained on a
roller-coaster ride. Poland's leading refiners PKN Orlen
 and Grupa Lotos lost about 5 percent as
investors took profits after steep gains earlier this year.   
               CEE MARKETS  SNAPSH   AT  1517 CET         
                            OT                      
                            CURRENCIES                    
                            Latest  Previo  Daily   Change
                                    us              
                            bid     close   change  in
                                                    2017
 Czech crown                25.593  25.554  -0.15%   5.52%
                                 0       5          
 Hungary                    314.29  313.82  -0.15%  -1.74%
 forint                         00      00          
 Polish zloty               4.2050  4.2020  -0.07%   4.73%
 Romanian leu               4.6325  4.6316  -0.02%  -2.10%
 Croatian                   7.5400  7.5508   +0.14   0.20%
 kuna                                            %  
 Serbian                    119.68  119.62  -0.05%   3.07%
 dinar                          00      00          
 Note: daily   calculated   previo  close   1800          
 change        from         us      at      CET     
                            STOCKS                        
                            Latest  Previo  Daily   Change
                                    us              
                                    close   change  in
                                                    2017
 Prague                     1058.7  1062.3  -0.34%   +14.8
                                 3       5              8%
 Budapest                   37896.  38232.  -0.88%   +18.4
                                96      56              2%
 Warsaw                     2388.1  2408.8  -0.86%   +22.6
                                 9       3              0%
 Bucharest                  7625.5  7693.5  -0.88%   +7.63
                                 8       5               %
 Ljubljana                  775.79  780.04  -0.54%   +8.11
                                                         %
 Zagreb                     1849.3  1849.1   +0.01  -7.29%
                                 7       4       %  
 Belgrade                   744.46  741.79   +0.36   +3.78
                                                 %       %
 Sofia                      667.02  665.29   +0.26   +13.7
                                                 %      4%
                            BONDS                         
                            Yield   Yield   Spread  Daily
                            (bid)   change  vs      change
                                            Bund    in
 Czech                                              spread
 Republic                                           
   2-year                    0.066  -0.007   +081b   -1bps
                                                ps  
   5-year                    0.783    0.05   +115b   +5bps
                                                ps  
   10-year                   1.409  -0.015   +112b   +0bps
                                                ps  
 Poland                                                   
   2-year                    1.651  -0.006   +240b   -1bps
                                                ps  
   5-year                    2.611  -0.033   +298b   -4bps
                                                ps  
   10-year                   3.218  -0.036   +293b   -2bps
                                                ps  
               FORWARD      RATE    AGREEMENT             
                            3x6     6x9     9x12    3M
                                                    interb
                                                    ank
 Czech Rep             <PR       1    1.18    1.32       0
               IBOR=>                               
 Hungary               <BU    0.03    0.06   0.185    0.03
               BOR=>                                
 Poland                <WI   1.761    1.83    1.93    1.72
               BOR=>                                
 Note: FRA     are for ask                                
 quotes        prices                               
 *********************************************************
 *****
 
 (Additional reporting by Radu Marinas in Bucharest, Jason Hovet
in Prague and Lidia Kelly in Warsaw; Editing by David Goodman)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
