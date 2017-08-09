CEE MARKETS-Crown firms from 6-week low, CPI rise lifts rate hike odds

* Crown hits 6-week low, then firms after upside CPI surprise * Central bank may repeat hike if crown does not firm -analyst * Stocks track global fall on tension over North Korea By Sandor Peto BUDAPEST, Aug 9 (Reuters) - The crown firmed on Wednesday, rebounding from a six-week low against the euro as data showing a rise in inflation raised the chances of another Czech interest rate hike this year. The central bank in Prague (CNB) last week increased its main interest rates in response to inflationary pressure in the robustly growing economy, delivering the European Union's first rate hike since 2013. While other Central European currencies eased slightly, euro by 0811 GMT, to 26.125, off early lows of 26.174.the crown rose 0.1 percent against the Equities in the region mostly tracked a decline in global markets due to increased tension between North Korea and the U.S. The crown rebounded after data showed annual inflation picked up to 2.5 percent in July from 2.3 percent in June, drifting further off the CNB's 2 percent target. The figure was in line with the bank's forecasts, but higher than analysts' median prediction of 2.3 percent. Fluctuations in the crown -- and their effect on inflation -- might determine whether the central bank raised rates again in 2017, Radomir Jac, General Investments CEE chief economist said in a note. "If the crown manages to strengthen below 26 to the euro by the beginning of the last quarter and it would strengthen further in the last months of the year, then the CNB could keep rates unchanged for the remainder of this year," he said. But Erste analyst Jiri Polansky said the central bank would look beyond the new inflation figures as volatile food and beverages prices had caused the rise. "We expect (the) CNB to wait for monetary policy tightening in the euro zone (before moving)," he said in a note. Hungarian and Polish inflation figures released earlier also showed an uptick in July, but those readings have held below targets set by their central banks, neither of which look likely to consider a rate hike this year. The Romanian central bank lifted its inflation forecasts on Tuesday, but its Governor, Mugur Isarescu "sounded somewhat neutral and dismissed the possibility of risking falling behind the curve," ING analysts in Bucharest said in a note. The forint, the zloty and the leu eased by less than 0.1 percent. Budapest's main share index drifted further off Monday's record highs, and Warsaw's blue-chip index did not continue to test the key 2,422-point line that could open the way to 26-month highs. Analysts said a scheme proposed by Polish President Andrzej Duda to help foreign currency borrowers at the cost of banks could weigh on the zloty and banking shares in the short term. CEE MARKETS SNAPSH AT 1011 CET OT CURRENCIES Latest Previo Daily Change us bid close change in 2017 Czech crown 26.125 26.154 +0.11 3.38% 0 5 % Hungary 304.50 304.37 -0.04% 1.42% forint 00 00 Polish zloty 4.2615 4.2593 -0.05% 3.34% Romanian leu 4.5671 4.5650 -0.05% -0.70% Croatian 7.4020 7.4025 +0.01 2.07% kuna % Serbian 120.05 120.14 +0.07 2.75% dinar 00 00 % Note: daily calculated previo close 1800 change from us at CET STOCKS Latest Previo Daily Change us close change in 2017 Prague 1037.9 1043.5 -0.54% +12.6 0 7 2% Budapest 36659. 36771. -0.30% +14.5 26 27 5% Warsaw 2400.3 2425.0 -1.02% +23.2 0 2 2% Bucharest 8473.9 8454.6 +0.23 +19.6 9 3 % 0% Ljubljana 806.28 812.99 -0.83% +12.3 6% Zagreb 1890.7 1890.4 +0.02 -5.22% 0 0 % Belgrade 719.54 720.36 -0.11% +0.30 % Sofia 728.20 725.79 +0.33 +24.1 % 8% BONDS Yield Yield Spread Daily (bid) change vs change Bund in Czech spread Republic 2-year 0.026 0 +071b +1bps ps 5-year 0.128 0 +038b +3bps ps 10-year 0.887 0 +045b +4bps ps Poland 2-year 1.809 -0.006 +249b +1bps ps 5-year 2.674 -0.007 +293b +3bps ps 10-year 3.349 -0.015 +291b +2bps ps FORWARD RATE AGREEMENT 3x6 6x9 9x12 3M interb ank Czech Rep <PR 0.56 0.65 0.75 0 IBOR=> Hungary <BU 0.21 0.25 0.31 0.15 BOR=> Poland <WI 1.77 1.79 1.845 1.73 BOR=> Note: FRA are for ask quotes prices ********************************************************* ***** (Additional reporting by Luiza Ilie in Bucharest; editing by John Stonestreet)