CEE MARKETS-Currencies firm ahead of Polish CPI, Czech rate meeting

* Polish CPI, due at 1300 GMT, is seen showing mild retreat * Polish FRAs still price in central bank rate hike in 12 months * Hungarian central bank launches quoting for 6-month BUBOR * Figures show foreigners further boosted Czech bond holding By Sandor Peto and Bartosz Chmielewski BUDAPEST/WARSAW, Oct 31 (Reuters) - Central European currencies firmed slightly ahead of an expected drop in Polish October inflation figures due later on Tuesday that would still underpin expectations for central bank rate hikes in Prague and Warsaw. The zloty and the Czech crown firmed 0.1 percent against the euro by 0916 GMT, to 4.243 and 25.64, respectively. Analysts expect a drop in annual inflation to 2.1 percent from September's 2.2 percent, still keeping Polish inflation near its highest since 2012. Polish central bank (NBP) governor Adam Glapinski has projected unchanged interest rates this year and next, but markets have priced in an earlier reversal in the past years' rate cuts. Forward rate agreements price in 25 basis point hike in the 1.5 percent key rate for the next 12 months. "The preliminary CPI data could have an impact on Polish assets, but the expected slowdown would probably strengthen the dovish fraction of the NBP," Bank Millennium analysts said in a note. Analysts at Raiffeisen said in a note that inflation in Poland "might return below 2 percent at year-end owing to base effects only to reaccelerate in 2018." This would support their forecasts of a beginning of rate hikes in mid-2018, they said. A strengthening of rate hike expectations could be positive for the zloty and send bond yields higher. Polish yields were steady, while Hungarian yields rose one basis points along the curve, tracking euro zone and U.S. peers. In contrast to the Polish and Czech central banks, Hungary's loosening of its monetary policy was further underpinned by its announcement on Tuesday to extend mandatory quotation to the six-month BUBOR interbank rates <BUBOR). "It can push the rate lower by a few basis points (from 0.07 percent)," one Budapest-based trader said, adding that the bank would need further measures to meet its goal to push long-term yields lower. A Reuters poll showed analysts expect the Czech central bank, which began raising interest rates in August, could lift its 0.25 percent two-week repo rate again on Thursday. All but one of 16 analysts said they expected a 25 basis point hike. Government figures published on Tuesday showed foreign investors had nearly doubled their Czech domestic government bond holdings in September compared to a year earlier, increasing the risk of a sell-off if investors no longer expect a strengthening of the crown. The Raiffeisen analysts still turned their "sell" recommendation for Czech bonds into "hold", saying a rise in Czech yields has led to a decent premium over Bund yields. The latest comments from the European Central Bank signalled Bund yields could stay "at depressed levels for longer", they said. CEE MARKETS SNAPSH AT 1016 CET OT CURRENCIES Latest Previo Daily Change us bid close change in 2017 Czech crown 25.640 25.666 +0.10 5.33% 0 0 % Hungary 311.20 311.28 +0.03 -0.76% forint 00 00 % Polish zloty 4.2430 4.2473 +0.10 3.79% % Romanian leu 4.5980 4.5983 +0.01 -1.37% % Croatian 7.5200 7.5225 +0.03 0.47% kuna % Serbian 119.17 119.32 +0.13 3.51% dinar 00 00 % Note: daily calculated previo close 1800 change from us at CET STOCKS Latest Previo Daily Change us close change in 2017 Prague 1066.8 1064.0 +0.27 +15.7 9 0 % 6% Budapest 39856. 39881. -0.06% +24.5 15 22 4% Warsaw 2507.5 2517.0 -0.38% +28.7 1 3 3% Bucharest 7815.4 7845.5 -0.38% +10.3 0 1 1% Ljubljana 796.92 796.53 +0.05 +11.0 % 6% Zagreb 1885.9 1881.0 +0.26 -5.46% 2 1 % Belgrade 727.58 726.16 +0.20 +1.42 % % Sofia 672.01 669.99 +0.30 +14.5 % 9% BONDS Yield Yield Spread Daily (bid) change vs change Bund in Czech spread Republic 2-year 0.439 0.142 +119b +14bp ps s 5-year 0.794 0.036 +114b +3bps ps 10-year 1.568 -0.045 +120b -5bps ps Poland 2-year 1.611 -0.004 +236b -1bps ps 5-year 2.668 0.012 +302b +1bps ps 10-year 3.444 0.018 +308b +2bps ps FORWARD RATE AGREEMENT 3x6 6x9 9x12 3M interb ank Czech Rep <PR 0.85 1.06 1.18 0 IBOR=> Hungary <BU 0.09 0.07 0.1 0.03 BOR=> Poland <WI 1.771 1.85 1.94 1.73 BOR=> Note: FRA are for ask quotes prices ********************************************************* ***** (Reporting by Sandor Peto; Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky)