CEE MARKETS-Currencies, stocks rise in hope of strong GDP figures

* GDP data on Wednesday seen showing slower but robust growth * Zloty, forint lead fx rise, Budapest stocks set record high By Sandor Peto and Radu-Sorin Marinas BUDAPEST/BUCHAREST, Aug 14 (Reuters) - Central European currencies and stocks firmed on Monday, reflecting expectations that second-quarter economic output data due in the region's main states on Wednesday will show continuing healthy growth. The rise also reflected an improved mood in Asian and European stock markets, which rebounded after a fall last week due to tensions between Washington and Pyongyang. Trade was slow ahead of holidays in Poland and Romania on Tuesday. Currencies were led higher by the zloty, which gained 0.3 percent against the euro, trading at 4.2815 at 0933 GMT, rebounding from the 5-month lows it hit on Friday due to fears of a U.S.-North Korea nuclear standoff. The forint firmed 0.2 percent to 304.30 versus the euro, after touching a one-week high at 303.85. Budapest's blue-chip stock index touched a record high. "Relatively strong GDP figures are expected across the region ... and also there are hopes that the Fed's and the ECB's minutes due this week will indicate later rate hikes," one Budapest-based currency dealer said. Analysts expect second-quarter GDP figures due on Wednesday in Poland, the Czech Republic, Romania and Hungary to show a slight slowdown from the first quarter, but still strong growth rates in the region of 3-5 percent. "We expect generally favourable numbers, mostly fuelled by domestic demand," Erste analysts said in a note. Early this month the Czechs became the first in the European Union since 2012 to lift central bank interest rates. "If a strong number is printed for GDP, it can be assumed that some market players will start to play with the idea of another rate hike," CSOB analysts said in a note. Analysts expect second-quarter Czech economic growth to stay near the 3 percent first-quarter figure. The crown and the leu firmed by 0.1 percent. In Romania, a 4.8 percent annual growth figure is expected. That would be a slowdown from 5.7 percent in the previous quarter, but still a robust rate. The Romanian central bank (NBR) voiced concerns over the government's fiscal policy at its meeting early this month and its rhetoric turned hawkish, but it kept interest rates on hold in an unanimous vote. All that "signal that the NBR Board members are unwilling to back the rhetoric by facts for now, at least," ING analysts said in a note. CEE MARKETS SNAPSH AT 1133 CET OT CURRENCIES Latest Previo Daily Change us bid close change in 2017 Czech crown 26.150 26.167 +0.07 3.28% 0 5 % Hungary 304.30 304.88 +0.19 1.49% forint 00 50 % Polish zloty 4.2815 4.2929 +0.27 2.86% % Romanian leu 4.5705 4.5739 +0.07 -0.78% % Croatian 7.3950 7.3982 +0.04 2.16% kuna % Serbian 119.41 119.56 +0.13 3.30% dinar 00 00 % Note: daily calculated previo close 1800 change from us at CET STOCKS Latest Previo Daily Change us close change in 2017 Prague 1031.6 1021.0 +1.04 +11.9 3 6 % 4% Budapest 36945. 36812. +0.36 +15.4 06 24 % 4% Warsaw 2377.7 2371.7 +0.25 +22.0 3 2 % 7% Bucharest 8311.0 8317.3 -0.07% +17.3 8 1 0% Ljubljana 802.87 803.32 -0.06% +11.8 8% Zagreb 1893.3 1891.7 +0.08 -5.09% 0 5 % Belgrade 717.89 724.37 -0.89% +0.07 % Sofia 726.05 725.48 +0.08 +23.8 % 1% BONDS Yield Yield Spread Daily (bid) change vs change Bund in Czech spread Republic 2-year 0 -0.052 +072b -5bps ps 5-year 0.111 0.006 +039b -2bps ps 10-year 0.865 0 +045b -4bps ps Poland 2-year 1.864 -0.013 +258b -1bps ps 5-year 2.756 -0.013 +303b -4bps ps 10-year 3.442 0.004 +302b -3bps ps FORWARD RATE AGREEMENT 3x6 6x9 9x12 3M interb ank Czech Rep <PR 0.56 0.67 0.77 0 IBOR=> Hungary <BU 0.21 0.275 0.355 0.15 BOR=> Poland <WI 1.765 1.805 1.86 1.73 BOR=> Note: FRA are for ask quotes prices ********************************************************* ***** (Additional reporting by Robert Muller in Prague)