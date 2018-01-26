CEE MARKETS-Dollar buying pushes back zloty, crown, markets uncertain

* Zloty and crown of multi-year highs as Trump talks up dollar * Hungary yield curve steepens, central bank seen countering that * Czechs start presidential election, markets ignore it * Leu rebounds after touching end-2017 record low again By Sandor Peto BUDAPEST, Jan 26 (Reuters) - Buying of the dollar talked up by U.S. President Donald Trump pushed back the Czech crown and the zloty from multi-year highs on Friday, and the forint also eased. While sound economic fundamentals in most of Central Europe buoy local markets, international markets fuel jitters, market participants said. The latest comments from U.S officials on the dollar and guidance from the European Central Bank keep investors uncertain and bets divided over trends in the major currency crosses and in government bond markets, traders said. "Still, relative to the fireworks we have seen in the past two days (in global markets), the forint, for example, did nothing," one Budapest-based currency dealer said. The forint and the zloty eased 0.2 percent against the euro by 0955 GMT, and the Czech crown also eased a tad to 25.368, off a 5-year high of 25.336 set in overnight trade. The dollar may be overbought and if investors continue to buy it, the forint, which has traded around 309 against the euro this year, may underperform regional peers and ease through the 310 psychological level, dealers said. Hungary's central bank (NBH), regarded as one of the most dovish monetary authorities in the world, is expected to reaffirm its loose policy at its meeting next week. It may even make further dovish hints, analysts have said. It is also expected to confirm that it wants to flatten the yield curve, using its new interest rate swap facility. That seems to counter the steepening which followed the ECB's latest comments in European bond markets as expectations for a future tapering in the ECB's monetary asset buying scheme caused flows into shorter bonds from long maturities, one Budapest-based fixed income trader said. "But it is clearly difficult to read the future now, and decide what positions you need to close or open," the trader said. Hungary's 3-year bond yield dropped 3 basis points from Thursday's fixing to 0.52 percent, while the 10-year yield rose 3 basis points to 2.17 percent. Czech yields were a few basis points higher ahead of next week's central bank meeting which is expected to bring the bank's third rate hike since August to defend its inflation target. Markets shrugged off the Czech run-off presidential election, which started on Friday. Pro-EU academic Jiri Drahos may beat incumbent veteran Milos Zeman in the vote, bringing more tension into Czech domestic politics. The leu, depressed by economic overheating fears and political jitters, revisited its end-2017 record lows late on Thursday due to some commercial orders, but rebounded on Friday. The central bank was not seen in the market, a dealer said. CEE SNAPSHOT AT MARKETS 1055 CET CURRENCI ES Latest Previous Daily Change bid close change in 2018 Czech <EURCZK= 25.3680 25.3600 -0.03% +0.69% crown > Hungary <EURHUF= 309.7500 309.2400 -0.16% +0.38% forint > Polish <EURPLN= 4.1470 4.1370 -0.24% +0.71% zloty > Romanian <EURRON= 4.6690 4.6730 +0.09% +0.23% leu > Croatian <EURHRK= 7.4200 7.4245 +0.06% +0.14% kuna > Serbian <EURRSD= 118.4900 118.7600 +0.23% +0.01% dinar > Note: calculated from 1800 CET daily change Latest Previous Daily Change close change in 2018 Prague 1130.75 1133.760 -0.27% +4.88% 0 Budapest 40689.65 40431.65 +0.64% +3.33% Warsaw 2598.31 2589.30 +0.35% +5.57% Bucharest 8430.57 8413.46 +0.20% +8.73% Ljubljana <.SBITOP 834.63 834.84 -0.03% +3.50% > Zagreb 1866.03 1867.09 -0.06% +1.26% Belgrade <.BELEX1 776.32 774.81 +0.19% +2.17% 5> Sofia 707.60 708.17 -0.08% +4.45% BONDS Yield Yield Spread Daily (bid) change vs Bund change in Czech spread Republic 2-year <CZ2YT=R 0.5420 0.1290 +110bps +12bps R> 5-year <CZ5YT=R 1.0760 0.0450 +114bps +4bps R> 10-year <CZ10YT= 1.8240 0.0250 +122bps +4bps RR> Poland 2-year <PL2YT=R 1.5270 -0.0160 +209bps -2bps R> 5-year <PL5YT=R 2.6800 -0.0200 +275bps -3bps R> 10-year <PL10YT= 3.3560 -0.0190 +276bps -1bps RR> FORWARD RATE AGREEMEN T 3x6 6x9 9x12 3M interban k Czech Rep 1.02 1.18 1.34 0.78 <PRIBOR= > Hungary 0.07 0.12 0.16 0.02 Poland 1.75 1.78 1.88 1.72 Note: FRA are for ask prices quotes ************************************************* ************* (Additional reporting by Radu Marinas in Bucharest/Bartosz Chmielewski in Warsaw)