March 1, 2018 / 3:16 PM / Updated 14 hours ago

CEE MARKETS-Dollar rally hits asset prices, Hungary's bonds draw strong demand

Reuters Staff

7 Min Read

    * Dollar bulls send CEE currencies, equities lower
    * Politics more uncertain, but Hungary's bonds draw demand
    * EU lawmakers support punishing Poland over rule of law
    * Polish assets ease due to global factors - analyst

 (Recasts with Hungarian bond auction, European Parliament vote
on Poland)
    By Sandor Peto and Marcin Goettig
    BUDAPEST, March 1 (Reuters) - Central European currencies
and Hungarian government bonds eased on Thursday as
international sentiment soured and political uncertainty
increased ahead of Hungary's April parliamentary election.
    The European Parliament voted to support an unprecedented
procedure to punish Poland's judiciary reform and other measures
the European Commission has said undermined the rule of law.

    The zloty eased more than regional peers,
weakening 0.3 percent against the euro by 1344 GMT, and Warsaw's
bluechip stock index led a decline in most of the
region, shedding one percent.
    The currency's weakness was caused by flows into the dollar
and equities tracked a fall of peers in Wall Street, Asia and
Frankfurt, market participants said. The EU lawmakers' vote did
not have any significant impact, they said.
    "For some time the market is calm regarding this issue
because the risk of sanctions is minimal," said Bank Pekao
senior economist Adam Antoniak.
    February PMI manufacturing indices released in Budapest,
Prague and Warsaw showed some retreat from high January levels,
but still indicated healthy economic growth.
    Hungarian government bond yields rose by a few basis points
and their curve steepened at an auction.
    But demand for the issues was solid, supported by an
interest rate swap auction by the Hungarian central bank (NBH),
which provided commercial banks with cheap long-term financing. 
 
    The forint steadied after the auction, rebounding
from an earlier weakening, though trading at 313.75 it stayed
near one-and-1/2-year lows beyond 315.26.
    It has eased almost one percent so far this year,
underperforming regional peers as the NBH's loose policy stands
in contrast with a rise in U.S. interest rates and hawkish
signals on Wednesday from the Federal Reserve.
    "The international market sentiment has become more
uncertain and that weighs on currencies (and equities) in the
region," said Orsolya Nyeste, Budapest-based analyst of Erste
group.
    Domestic politics is also a factor that may have worsened
sentiment, one fixed income trader said.
    Prime Minister Viktor Orban's ruling Fidesz party lost the
mayor's seat in its stronghold southern city of Hodmezovasarhely
in a surprise by-election result on Sunday, ahead of the
parliamentary election on April 8.
    Fidesz has a firm lead in opinion polls, but the government
may spend more now to ensure victory, the trader said.
    
            CEE       SNAPSHOT   AT                         
            MARKETS             1444 CET            
                      CURRENCI                              
                      ES                            
                      Latest    Previous  Daily     Change
                      bid       close     change    in 2018
 Czech      <EURCZK=   25.4270   25.4070    -0.08%    +0.45%
 crown      >                                       
 Hungary    <EURHUF=  313.7500  313.7700    +0.01%    -0.90%
 forint     >                                       
 Polish     <EURPLN=    4.1853    4.1740    -0.27%    -0.21%
 zloty      >                                       
 Romanian   <EURRON=    4.6580    4.6557    -0.05%    +0.47%
 leu        >                                       
 Croatian   <EURHRK=    7.4460    7.4505    +0.06%    -0.21%
 kuna       >                                       
 Serbian    <EURRSD=  117.9200  117.9300    +0.01%    +0.49%
 dinar      >                                       
 Note:      calculated from               1800 CET          
 daily                                              
 change                                             
                                                            
                      Latest    Previous  Daily     Change
                                close     change    in 2018
 Prague                1122.52  1120.470    +0.18%    +4.11%
                                       0            
 Budapest             38147.20  38112.00    +0.09%    -3.12%
 Warsaw                2341.29   2364.32    -0.97%    -4.87%
 Bucharest             8419.92   8452.41    -0.38%    +8.59%
 Ljubljana  <.SBITOP    811.20    817.82    -0.81%    +0.60%
            >                                       
 Zagreb                1849.95   1839.46    +0.57%    +0.38%
 Belgrade   <.BELEX1    750.66    751.04    -0.05%    -1.20%
            5>                                      
 Sofia                  686.36    686.43    -0.01%    +1.32%
                      BONDS                                 
                      Yield     Yield     Spread    Daily
                      (bid)     change    vs Bund   change
                                                    in
 Czech                                              spread
 Republic                                           
   2-year   <CZ2YT=R    0.7160    0.0800   +126bps    +10bps
            R>                                      
   5-year   <CZ5YT=R    1.2570   -0.0060   +125bps     +1bps
            R>                                      
   10-year  <CZ10YT=    1.9220   -0.0030   +129bps     +2bps
            RR>                                     
 Poland                                                     
   2-year   <PL2YT=R    1.6380   -0.0230   +219bps     +0bps
            R>                                      
   5-year   <PL5YT=R    2.5640   -0.0400   +255bps     -2bps
            R>                                      
   10-year  <PL10YT=    3.2870   -0.0630   +265bps     -4bps
            RR>                                     
            FORWARD   RATE      AGREEMEN                    
                                T                   
                      3x6       6x9       9x12      3M
                                                    interban
                                                    k
 Czech Rep                0.98      1.09      1.25      0.91
            <PRIBOR=                                
            >                                       
 Hungary                  0.08      0.11      0.19      0.02
                                                    
 Poland                   1.75      1.78      1.84      1.72
                                                    
 Note: FRA  are for ask prices                              
 quotes                                             
 *************************************************          
 *************                                      
 
    

 (Reporting by Sandor Peto; Editing by Janet Lawrence)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
