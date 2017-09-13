CEE MARKETS-Forint hits two-month low as more easing anticipated

By Gergely Szakacs BUDAPEST, Sept 13 (Reuters) - The Hungarian forint hit a two-month low on Wednesday, extending a weeks-long downward drift as investors looked to a meeting next week at which the central bank is widely expected to loosen monetary conditions further. At 0826 GMT, the forint was down 0.14 percent at 307.60 versus the euro. Central Europe's most dovish central bank (NBH) is widely expected to ease further on Tuesday to combat what it sees as a still benign underlying inflation picture. "The market is fully aware that the NBH can announce new measures practically anytime that can prevent any forint strengthening," a Budapest-based currency dealer said. A keynote speech by European Commission chief Jean-Claude Juncker, who urged EU governments to take advantage of Brexit and an economic upswing to forge a tighter union at the heart of world trade, had little immediate market impact. A move by the European Union's executive on Tuesday to step up legal action against Warsaw over reforms affecting the judiciary sent the zloty to a two-week low. The currency was down 0.14 percent in early trade on Wednesday. Analysts said they expected the zloty to rebound as the strong fundamentals of Poland's economy -- the region's biggest -- come to the fore. "We would predict... some form of solution (to the EU/Poland dispute) to be found over the coming months," added Wolfgang Ernst, analyst at RBI in Vienna. "This could open the way for some PLN (zloty) recovery as soon as investors again focus more on the supportive economic picture in Poland." CEE MARKETS SNAPSHOT AT 1026 CET CURRENCIES Latest Previous Daily Change bid close change in 2017 Czech crown 26.1000 26.0935 -0.02% 3.48% Hungary forint 307.6000 307.1700 -0.14% 0.40% Polish zloty 4.2660 4.2600 -0.14% 3.23% Romanian leu 4.6020 4.6010 -0.02% -1.46% Croatian kuna 7.4670 7.4516 -0.21% 1.18% Serbian dinar 119.0700 119.2800 +0.18% 3.59% Note: daily change calculated from previous close at 1800 CET STOCKS Latest Previous Daily Change close change in 2017 Prague 1041.00 1036.08 +0.47% +12.95% Budapest 38018.02 38076.88 -0.15% +18.79% Warsaw 2510.15 2505.88 +0.17% +28.86% Bucharest 8046.72 8009.44 +0.47% +13.57% Ljubljana 803.72 803.40 +0.04% +12.00% Zagreb 1863.88 1869.40 -0.30% -6.56% Belgrade 728.41 728.53 -0.02% +1.54% Sofia 691.75 694.58 -0.41% +17.96% BONDS Yield Yield Spread Daily (bid) change vs Bund change in Czech Republic spread 2-year -0.027 0 +070bps +0bps 5-year -0.026 0 +031bps +1bps 10-year 0.969 0.009 +058bps +2bps Poland 2-year 1.682 -0.009 +241bps -1bps 5-year 2.556 0.002 +289bps +1bps 10-year 3.202 -0.006 +281bps +0bps FORWARD RATE AGREEMENT 3x6 6x9 9x12 3M interbank Czech Rep <PRIBOR= 0.73 0.87 0.97 0 > Hungary 0.09 0.11 0.14 0.13 Poland 1.7575 1.775 1.81 1.73 Note: FRA quotes are for ask prices (Reporting by Reuters bureaux; Writing by Gergely Szakacs, editing by John Stonestreet)