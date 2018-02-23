CEE MARKETS-Hungary's forint drifts near two-month low as FX weaken

PRAGUE, Feb 23 (Reuters) - Hungary's forint drifted near a two-month low on Friday as weakened risk appetite and a loose monetary policy outlook weighed on central Europe. Hungarian rate setters meet next Tuesday and are widely expected to leave borrowing costs at record lows, a trend that should last into 2019. Polish interest rates, too, are likely to stick at all-time lows throughout this year. Despite solid economic growth, the dovish outlook is weighing on the respective currencies at a time when U.S. interest rates are rising. Tightening is happening also in central European neighbours the Czech Republic and Romania. At 0930 GMT, the forint bid 0.1 percent lower against the euro at 312.99. The Czech crown and Romanian leu were flat. "As the National Bank of Hungary pursues the loosest monetary policy, the trend points towards a weaker forint in the medium to longer term," a local dealer said. While keeping rates anchored, the Hungarian bank has launched new swap tenders and started purchasing mortgage bonds, looking to prevent a widening of yields spreads relative to euro zone levels to stimulate borrowing. Markets will watch particularly whether the bank makes any comment on long-term government bond yields. The curve has steepened this month, ticking up 9 basis points on 5-year paper but by more than 60 basis points on the 10-year maturity. Meanwhile, the forint has dropped 1 percent while the Polish zloty has lost half a percent in choppy trade in that time. The zloty edged up less than 0.1 percent on Friday, to 4.175 to the euro. Jobless data in Poland, showing the unemployment rate ticking up from near-record lows last month, did little to deter the outlook on rates or help the zloty. Coupled with investors pulling back from risk, pressure is likely to continue. "The currency could test its weakest levels this year (of 4.20 to the euro) before it returns to a longer-term appreciation trend," Bank Pekao said in a note. The crown has not been immune to weakening in the region but could return faster to its appreciation trend. Investors, though, have shown little will to push it stronger and add to its region-leading 0.9 percent rise this year now that the central bank looks to be in no hurry to lift interest rates in the coming months. The bank was the first in Europe to begin tightening last year and delivered a third rate hike earlier this month but signalled the next move would only come later this year. CEE MARKETS SNAPSHOT AT 1039 CET CURRENCIES Latest Previous Daily Change bid close change in 2018 Czech 25.3200 25.3180 -0.01% +0.88% crown Hungary 312.9900 312.7500 -0.08% -0.66% forint Polish 4.1748 4.1783 +0.08% +0.04% zloty Romanian 4.6550 4.6560 +0.02% +0.53% leu Croatian 7.4390 7.4425 +0.05% -0.12% kuna Serbian 117.8600 118.0600 +0.17% +0.54% dinar Note: calculated from 1800 CET daily change Latest Previous Daily Change close change in 2018 Prague 1106.99 1108.3000 -0.12% +2.67% Budapest 38254.37 38643.99 -1.01% -2.85% Warsaw 2416.63 2410.69 +0.25% -1.81% Bucharest 8309.66 8290.73 +0.23% +7.17% Ljubljana 809.51 813.66 -0.51% +0.39% Zagreb 1817.62 1823.49 -0.32% -1.37% Belgrade 757.61 756.86 +0.10% -0.29% Sofia 688.92 687.83 +0.16% +1.69% BONDS Yield Yield Spread Daily (bid) change vs Bund change in Czech spread Republic 2-year 0.6070 -0.0070 +113bps +1bps 5-year 1.0660 0.0100 +102bps +3bps 10-year 1.7980 -0.0330 +112bps -1bps Poland 2-year 1.6650 -0.0590 +219bps -4bps 5-year 2.6770 -0.0200 +263bps +0bps 10-year 3.4270 -0.0180 +275bps +1bps FORWARD RATE AGREEMENT 3x6 6x9 9x12 3M interbank Czech Rep 0.97 1.09 1.25 0.91 Hungary 0.07 0.11 0.19 0.02 Poland 1.76 1.78 1.86 1.72 Note: FRA are for ask prices quotes ************************************************************** (Reporting by Jason Hovet in Prague, Krisztina Than in Budapest and Marcin Goettig in Warsaw; For related news and prices, click on the codes in brackets:; All emerging market news ; Spot FX rates; Eastern Europe spot FX Middle East spot FX; Asia spot FX Latin America spot FX; Other news and reports; World central bank news Economic Data Guide; Official rates Emerging Diary; Top events Diaries Diaries Index)