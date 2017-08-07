FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CEE MARKETS-Romanian bond prices ease as central bank turns more hawkish
August 7, 2017 / 10:07 AM / 2 months ago

CEE MARKETS-Romanian bond prices ease as central bank turns more hawkish

Reuters Staff

7 Min Read

    * Romanian government bond prices down ahead of auction
    * Romanian central bank's rhetoric turned hawkish on Friday
    * Regional central bankers' tone remains mixed

    By Sandor Peto and Radu-Sorin Marinas
    BUDAPEST/BUCHAREST, Aug 7 (Reuters) - Romanian government
bond prices eased on Monday after the country's central bank on
Friday followed up an interest rate hike by its Czech peer with
hawkish comments.
    Friday's strong U.S. jobs data also underpinned expectations
for a rise in global interest rates, but sentiment remained
mixed in Central Europe.
    A rebound in inflation in the past year after a period of
low or negative levels has also triggered some concerns in the
region about tighter policy.
    But so far only the Czech central bank has reacted in
interest rate policy. On Thursday, it delivered the first Czech
rate hikes in almost a decade, and the European Union's first in
over five years. 
    Romania's central bank said on Friday reasons to tighten
policy were adding up. 
    In Poland, only some rate setters have voiced concerns,
while the Hungarian central bank remains dovish and Serbia has
had to intervene in the market repeatedly to stem the dinar's
 gains. 
    Figures released on Monday on Romania's June net wages
showed a continuing surge, with a 14.5 percent annual rise, and
the central bank has already said that its inflation report, due
on Tuesday, will show upwards revision in inflation forecasts.
    "Today's RON 200m 10Y T-bond auction might not seem
particularly enticing for domestic market participants; so,
despite the small planned amount, we might well see a partial
allocation and/or a fairly wide tail," ING analysts said in a
note. 
    Romanian government bonds prices mostly eased. The bid yield
on 2-year bonds rose 5 basis points to 1.36 percent.
    "We keep our Sell recommendation intact as we see a risk of
10y (10-year) ROMGB (Romanian government bond) yield climbing
past 3.9 percent while the steepness of ROMGB curve increased by
7bp on the week likely also indicating a bearish market momentum
ahead," Raiffeisen analysts said in a note.
    Hungarian government bonds, meanwhile, did not change and
remained well bid, traders said.
    "Investors are even pondering if the central bank will do
something... to weaken the forint," one trader said.
    The forint firmed 0.1 percent to 304.28 against
the euro by 0906 GMT, while the crown, the leu
 and the zloty eased 0.1 percent.
    The forint remains near the 27-month highs it touched beyond
303 last week.
    Hungary's June industrial output data on Friday showed a
sharp slowdown in annual growth, and Czech figures released on
Monday mirrored that.
    But that was seen as a hiccup in both countries. A Reuters
poll showed last week that the European Union's economic
recovery is seen buoying most Central European currencies over
the next year.
    
 (Reporting by Sandor Peto)

