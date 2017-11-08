CEE MARKETS-Zloty firms, Polish central bank may signal CPI worry

* Polish central bank is seen keeping rates on hold * Forecasts may show CPI worries, zloty firms slightly * Leu regains some ground after plunge * Regional labour markets are tight By Sandor Peto and Luiza Ilie BUDAPEST/BUCHAREST, Nov 8 (Reuters) - The zloty firmed slightly on Wednesday as the Polish central bank (NBP) started a meeting which may be followed by comments showing increasing worries over inflation. All 14 analysts in a Reuters poll last week projected that the bank will keep its record-low 1.5 percent key rate on hold. According to the median forecast in the poll, the next likely move is a 25 basis point hike in the fourth quarter of 2018. Any signal from the bank, which will also publish new economic forecasts, that it is worried about inflation could be interpreted as a sign that a rate hike may come earlier than expected, market participants said. "We reiterate our projection of additional zloty appreciation potential towards EUR/PLN 4.20 until year-end," Raiffeisen analyst Wolfgang Ernst said in a note. The zloty firmed 0.1 percent to 4.2406 against the euro by 0855 GMT. Expectations for interest rate rises have also helped bank stocks listed in Warsaw. Their index and the bourse's bluechip index steadied, after hitting multi-year highs on Tuesday. A rebound in inflation in the past year have nudged some central bankers in the Eastern wing of the European Union towards more hawkish bias. The Czech central bank has lifted its key interest rates twice since August, and the crown trades near four-year highs against the euro. Romania's central bank said on Tuesday that it was moving towards a full-fledged inflation targeting, focusing on keeping market interest rates closer to its benchmark rate. The leu plunged to its weakest levels in more than five years after the comments because governor Mugur Isarescu signalled more flexibility on the exchange rate. On Wednesday, the currency regained some ground, trading at 4.6295 against the euro. A decline in the ratio of foreign currency lending in Romania makes a weaker leu less painful. But the euro continues to play an important role in the economy, and any downward leu adjustment is likely to be gradual and controlled, ING Romania chief economist Ciprian Dascalu said. A likely surge in government leu spending late this year maintains uncertainty in markets, and the government meets on Wednesday to discuss a controversial tax overhaul plan. Romania has led a regional surge in wages and economic output, and the expected inflation and budget impacts have triggered worries. Regional labour markets are very tight, mainly due to a flow of workers into richer Western countries. Czech figures released on Wednesday showed a drop in the unemployment rate to 3.5 percent, the EU's lowest level, in October. Poland's jobless rate fell to a record low of 6.6 percent, Labour Minister Elzbieta Rafalska said. CEE MARKETS SNAPSH AT 0955 CET OT CURRENCIES Latest Previo Daily Change us bid close change in 2017 Czech crown 25.555 25.561 +0.02 5.68% 0 0 % Hungary 311.80 311.58 -0.07% -0.96% forint 00 00 Polish zloty 4.2406 4.2457 +0.12 3.85% % Romanian leu 4.6295 4.6316 +0.05 -2.04% % Croatian 7.5404 7.5410 +0.01 0.19% kuna % Serbian 118.76 118.76 +0.00 3.86% dinar 00 00 % Note: daily calculated previo close 1800 change from us at CET STOCKS Latest Previo Daily Change us close change in 2017 Prague 1057.0 1055.7 +0.12 +14.6 4 3 % 9% Budapest 39732. 39809. -0.19% +24.1 27 00 5% Warsaw 2537.0 2536.3 +0.03 +30.2 3 7 % 4% Bucharest 7766.9 7747.6 +0.25 +9.62 4 9 % % Ljubljana 786.09 784.85 +0.16 +9.55 % % Zagreb 1816.4 1816.5 -0.01% -8.94% 3 7 Belgrade 730.05 729.68 +0.05 +1.77 % % Sofia 675.14 674.34 +0.12 +15.1 % 3% BONDS Yield Yield Spread Daily (bid) change vs change Bund in Czech spread Republic 2-year 0.377 0.079 +114b +8bps ps 5-year 0.746 0.045 +112b +4bps ps 10-year 1.563 -0.035 +124b -4bps ps Poland 2-year 1.615 0 +238b +0bps ps 5-year 2.653 0.002 +303b +0bps ps 10-year 3.413 0.003 +309b +0bps ps FORWARD RATE AGREEMENT 3x6 6x9 9x12 3M interb ank Czech Rep <PR 0.89 0.99 1.11 0 IBOR=> Hungary <BU 0.03 0.085 0.115 0.03 BOR=> Poland <WI 1.78 1.83 1.93 1.73 BOR=> Note: FRA are for ask quotes prices ********************************************************* ***** (Reporting by Sandor Peto; Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky)