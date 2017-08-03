FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
REFILE-CEE MARKETS-Crown firms after Czechs deliver first EU rate hike for years
August 3, 2017 / 12:40 PM / 2 months ago

REFILE-CEE MARKETS-Crown firms after Czechs deliver first EU rate hike for years

Reuters Staff

7 Min Read

 (Refiles to update headline)
    * Crown jumps as CNB lifts rates, surprising part of the
market
    * Hike is the CNB's first since 2018, EU's first since 2012
    * CEE central banks unlikely to follow CNB's hike this year

    By Sandor Peto and Jason Hovet
    BUDAPEST/PRAGUE, Aug 3 (Reuters) - The crown surged on
Thursday after the Czech central bank (CNB) delivered the the
European Union's first central bank interest rate hike for more
than five years to fight inflation.
    The 20 basis point hike in the two-week repo rate to 0.25
percent had not been expected by half of the analysts in a
Reuters poll, and had not been priced in by markets,
    It was the first Czech rate rise since 2008.
    The crown touched 25.9 against the euro, its
strongest level since April when the CNB abandoned a cap which
had kept the crown weaker than 27 since late 2013. It traded at
25.965 by 1139 GMT, up half a percent.
    Czech interest rates swaps (IRSs) ticked up around 5 basis
points, short-end forward rate agreements rose 10 basis points
and bond bid/ask spreads widened, but few deals were struck. 
    The stocks of lenders Erste and Komercni Banka
 extended their gains after the decision, leading a 0.4
percent rise in the Prague bourse's main stock index.
    The crown, which weakened to a one-month low of 26.172
earlier this week, traded at the levels where analysts in a
Reuters poll projected it to be at the end of this month.
    The poll predicted a gradual strenghtening to 25.5 in the
next 12 months, and projected stronger than expected courses for
the region's main currencies, with Europe's economic growth
powering ahead.
     The Czech economy is also picking up.
     With inflation running at 2.3 percent in June, above the 2
percent midpoint of the target range, the CNB had become the
first central bank in the region which indicated that rate
tightening could come soon.      
     Sceptics had said that the crown firmed a good clip since
being set free in April, and its strengthening had tightened
monetary conditions enough. The CNB was also uncertain over how
soon the European Central Bank will drop its own ultra-loose
policy of bond purchases. 
    "Future (CNB) decisions will be highly dependent on the
inflation path and the state of the economy, which has recently
been feared to be overheating," said Natalia Kornela Setlak,
analyst of Nordea in a note.
    Romania's central bank is unlikely to follow the example of
the Czech hike at its meeting on Friday, according to another
Reuters poll. None of the region's central banks
are seen lifting rates this year.
    Elsewhere, the government bonds of Hungary,  which have much
higher yields than Czechs, drew strong demand at two auctions
 on Thursday.
    
               CEE MARKETS  SNAPSH   AT  1339 CET         
                            OT                      
                            CURRENCIES                    
                            Latest  Previo  Daily   Change
                                    us              
                            bid     close   change  in
                                                    2017
 Czech crown                25.965  26.103   +0.53   4.01%
                                 0       0       %  
 Hungary                    303.65  303.59  -0.02%   1.70%
 forint                         00      50          
 Polish zloty               4.2520  4.2576   +0.13   3.57%
                                                 %  
 Romanian leu               4.5635  4.5616  -0.04%  -0.62%
 Croatian                   7.4065  7.4065   +0.00   2.01%
 kuna                                            %  
 Serbian                    119.44  119.70   +0.22   3.27%
 dinar                          00      00       %  
 Note: daily   calculated   previo  close   1800          
 change        from         us      at      CET     
                            STOCKS                        
                            Latest  Previo  Daily   Change
                                    us              
                                    close   change  in
                                                    2017
 Prague                     1014.4  1010.5   +0.38   +10.0
                                 2       9       %      7%
 Budapest                   36238.  36041.   +0.55   +13.2
                                23      13       %      3%
 Warsaw                     2363.5  2366.0  -0.11%   +21.3
                                 2       6              4%
 Bucharest                  8339.0  8299.2   +0.48   +17.7
                                 4       2       %      0%
 Ljubljana                  807.19  809.85  -0.33%   +12.4
                                                        9%
 Zagreb                     1885.2  1886.1  -0.05%  -5.49%
                                 7       3          
 Belgrade                   718.22  707.17   +1.56   +0.12
                                                 %       %
 Sofia                      719.96  715.14   +0.67   +22.7
                                                 %      7%
                            BONDS                         
                            Yield   Yield   Spread  Daily
                            (bid)   change  vs      change
                                            Bund    in
 Czech                                              spread
 Republic                                           
   2-year                        0       0   +067b   -2bps
                                                ps  
   5-year                    0.083   0.048   +030b   +4bps
                                                ps  
   10-year                   0.898       0   +041b   +0bps
                                                ps  
 Poland                                                   
   2-year                    1.821   0.007   +249b   -2bps
                                                ps  
   5-year                    2.697   0.013   +291b   +0bps
                                                ps  
   10-year                   3.364   0.006   +288b   +1bps
                                                ps  
               FORWARD      RATE    AGREEMENT             
                            3x6     6x9     9x12    3M
                                                    interb
                                                    ank
 Czech Rep             <PR    0.57    0.67    0.77       0
               IBOR=>                               
 Hungary               <BU    0.23    0.31    0.38    0.15
               BOR=>                                
 Poland                <WI    1.79   1.825    1.88    1.73
               BOR=>                                
 Note: FRA     are for ask                                
 quotes        prices                               
 *********************************************************
 *****
 
 (Additional reporting by Bartosz Chmielewski in Warsaw; Editing
by Keith Weir)

