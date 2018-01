Jan 22 (Reuters) - Eastspring Investments, British insurer Prudential Plc’s Asian fund management business, said it had named Colin Graham as chief investment officer of its multi-asset solutions division.

He was most recently chief investment officer at BNP Paribas Investment Partners in London.

Graham, to be based in Singapore, will report to Chief Investment Officer Virginie Maisonneuve, Eastspring said on Monday. (Reporting by Anirban Paul in Bengaluru)