LONDON, Nov 10 (Reuters) - British budget airline easyJet said on Friday its new chief executive officer would be Johan Lundgren, a travel executive who most recently spent 12 years at rival travel firm TUI.

Lundgren replaces Carolyn McCall, who has run easyJet since 2010 and is leaving at the end of the year to become CEO of ITV.

He will become CEO on Dec. 1.